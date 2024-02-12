pinkvilla
Lipstick shades that are in vogue
Image source- Pexels
Berry lipstick shades encompass a spectrum of deep reds, purples, and plums. These colors are perfect for adding a touch of drama to any makeup look
Berry
Image source- Pexels
Red lipstick is a classic choice that never goes out of style. It exudes confidence, elegance, and glamor
Red
Image source- Pexels
Mauve lipstick shades are a sophisticated blend of pink and purple undertones. They offer a subtle yet polished finish that complements a wide range of makeup looks
Mauve
Image source- Pexels
Terracotta lipstick shades draw inspiration from warm, earthy tones like clay. They tend to look perfect on warm skin tones
Terracotta
Image source- Pexels
Coral lipstick shades are vibrant and lively, with undertones of pink, orange, and red. They add a playful pop of color to any makeup look
Coral
Image source- Pexels
Deep Plum
A rich and luxurious shade of purple that adds depth and sophistication to your lips
Image source- Pexels
A deep, reddish-purple hue that exudes elegance and allure
Burgundy
Image source- Pexels
A sultry and earthy shade that offers a modern twist on traditional neutrals
Chocolate Brown
Image source- Pexels
A muted pink-toned nude lipstick that provides a soft and romantic look
Rosy Nude
Image source- Pexels
A warm, brown-toned nude lipstick that adds depth and warmth to the lips
Caramel Nude
