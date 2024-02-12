Heading 3

                  pinkvilla 

Aditi Singh

Fashion

FEBRUARY 12, 2024

Lipstick shades that are in vogue

Image source- Pexels

Berry lipstick shades encompass a spectrum of deep reds, purples, and plums. These colors are perfect for adding a touch of drama to any makeup look

Berry

Image source- Pexels

Red lipstick is a classic choice that never goes out of style. It exudes confidence, elegance, and glamor

Red

Image source- Pexels

Mauve lipstick shades are a sophisticated blend of pink and purple undertones. They offer a subtle yet polished finish that complements a wide range of makeup looks

Mauve

Image source- Pexels

Terracotta lipstick shades draw inspiration from warm, earthy tones like clay. They tend to look perfect on warm skin tones 

Terracotta

Image source- Pexels

Coral lipstick shades are vibrant and lively, with undertones of pink, orange, and red. They add a playful pop of color to any makeup look

Coral

Image source- Pexels

Deep Plum

A rich and luxurious shade of purple that adds depth and sophistication to your lips

Image source- Pexels

A deep, reddish-purple hue that exudes elegance and allure

Burgundy

Image source- Pexels

A sultry and earthy shade that offers a modern twist on traditional neutrals

Chocolate Brown

Image source- Pexels

A muted pink-toned nude lipstick that provides a soft and romantic look

Rosy Nude

Image source- Pexels

A warm, brown-toned nude lipstick that adds depth and warmth to the lips

Caramel Nude

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here