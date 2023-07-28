Heading 3
Jiya Surana
Lifestyle
JULY 28, 2023
Little ways to save money
Some people have the impression that being money savvy requires too much effort and that saving pennies isn't worth the time
Money Savvy
Image: Pexels
Never forget the fact that small amounts over time really do add up
Image: Pexels
Don't forget
So here are a few low effort ideas to help you take care of your pennies!
Steps to follow
Image: Pexels
Install browser extensions to automatically find discount voucher codes when you are shopping online
#1
Image: Pexels
#2
Image: Pexels
Join loyalty schemes and accumulate points that you can redeem for rewards later
Image: Pexels
#3
Use the round up feature on your bank app to save extra money every time you spend
Install and use passive cashback apps
#4
Image: Pexels
Use a cashback debit card for your spending
#5
Image: Pexels
#6
Image: Pexels
Take a refillable bottle out with you so you're not wasting money on drinks and it's more planet friendly too
Image: Pexels
Try to keep and carry reusable shopping bags instead of buying them
#7
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.