Jiya Surana

Lifestyle

JULY 28, 2023

Little ways to save money 

Some people have the impression that being money savvy requires too much effort and that saving pennies isn't worth the time

Money Savvy 

Image: Pexels 

Never forget the fact that small amounts over time really do add up

Image: Pexels

Don't forget

So here are a few low effort ideas to help you take care of your pennies!

Steps to follow 

Image: Pexels

Install browser extensions to automatically find discount voucher codes when you are shopping online

#1

Image: Pexels

#2

Image: Pexels

Join loyalty schemes and accumulate points that you can redeem for rewards later

Image: Pexels

#3

Use the round up feature on your bank app to save extra money every time you spend

Install and use passive cashback apps

#4

Image: Pexels

Use a cashback debit card for your spending

#5

Image: Pexels

#6

Image: Pexels

Take a refillable bottle out with you so you're not wasting money on drinks and it's more planet friendly too 

Image: Pexels 

Try to keep and carry reusable shopping bags instead of buying them 

#7

