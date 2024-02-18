Heading 3
Local Street Foods of India
Spicy potato fritter sandwiched in a bun found at every corner of Maharashtra.
Vada Pav
Water balls, with different names in different states is every Indian’s favourite snack
Pani Puri
Samosa with potato filling is every Indian’s cheat meal
Samosa
A South Indian savory, now is one of the most famous restaurant orders in North India
Dosa
The tangy ingredients of Bhel puri will give you a burst of flavour in your very first bite
Bhel Puri
Maharashtra’s go-to street food
Pav Bhaji
Street food and potatoes go hand-in-hand, how can we miss Aloo Tikki then
Aloo Tikki
A famous delicacy of Tibet is every Indian’s evening snack
Momos
Your sweet tooth waits for this dish on every festival
Jalebi
Kolkata’s famous egg rolls have created a place in every street corner of India
Egg Roll
