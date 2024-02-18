Heading 3

Aditi Singh

Travel

FEBRUARY 18, 2024

Local Street Foods of India

Spicy potato fritter sandwiched in a bun found at every corner of Maharashtra.

Vada Pav

Image Source: Pexels

Water balls, with different names in different states is every Indian’s favourite snack

Pani Puri

Image Source: Pexels

Samosa with potato filling is every Indian’s cheat meal

Samosa

Image Source: Pexels

A South Indian savory, now is one of the most famous restaurant orders in North India

Dosa

Image Source: Pexels

The tangy ingredients of Bhel puri will give you a burst of flavour in your very first bite

Bhel Puri

Image Source: Pexels

Maharashtra’s go-to street food

Pav Bhaji

Image Source: Pexels

Street food and potatoes go hand-in-hand, how can we miss Aloo Tikki then

Aloo Tikki

Image Source: Pexels

A famous delicacy of Tibet is every Indian’s evening snack 

Momos

Image Source: Pexels

Your sweet tooth waits for this dish on every festival 

Jalebi

Image Source: Pexels

Kolkata’s famous egg rolls have created a place in every street corner of India 

Egg Roll

Image Source: Pexels

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here