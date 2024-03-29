Long-distance birthday wishes for girlfriend

"Wish you fun-filled and wonderful birthday, dear wife! When we are together again, I promise we will celebrate how wonderful and awesome a person you are. Sending your way the happiest wishes and sweetest love!"
#1
"It is tough being away from you on your special day. Happy Birthday to my precious girlfriend. Love you, now and always, my dearest!"
#2
"Life loses all meaning when I do not get to see you. Right now, I am miles away from you, but you still own my heart. Happiest Birthday, honey!"
#3
“There is nothing that can stop me from thinking about you on your birthday, not even a thousand miles. You are constantly on my mind. I wish you a splendid day and Happiest Birthday, my love!"
#4
"Dearest love, it is your birthday. Sending your way lots of love, kisses, and hugs. The distance between us only makes me yearn more for you. I love you very much!"
#5
"Life seems unfair as I am not there to celebrate your birthday. But hey, many happy returns of the day, baby!"
#6
"Our hearts are united, and the miles apart can never matter! Happy Birthday, my darling! I love you"
#7
"Today I am celebrating what an awesome woman you are! Happy Birthday, sweetheart. Sending you my hugs and kisses - though I wish I could deliver them by myself! Love you tons"
#8
#9
"I know that I am far away. However, I am celebrating your birthday with you in spirit! Thanks for being my girlfriend. Happy Birthday"
"All I pray to Lord is for health, happiness, and togetherness. Hope to celebrate your next birthday together. Happy Birthday, future wifey"