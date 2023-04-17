APRIL 17, 2023
Long Distance Relationship Date Ideas
Image- Pexels
Even if you and your partner aren't big gamers, there's nothing like an old-fashioned game night
Play an online game
Image- Pexels
Put on an outfit that has you feeling yourself, sit in front of a window or a ring light and record sweet video messages for each other like you're doing a spot for your favorite reality TV show. It's a date idea and a no-budget gift, all in one
Record video messages
When you're long-distance, couples often trade off visiting each other in lieu of taking trips together
Image- Pexels
Plan a vacation
Find a recipe you can each make at the same time, then talk each other through it as you go or turn it into a friendly competition
Image- Pexels
Cook together via video call
Image- Pexels
Watch a movie
So you can't cuddle up and Netflix and chill. You can still press play at the same time and enjoy a film from afar, no sharing the popcorn required
Get some culture in with a virtual tour of your favorite museum style, whether you're into history, art, science or a niche subject area
Image- Pexels
Take a virtual museum tour
Turn up the heat in an all new way by doing a workout video as a couple
Image- Pexels
Work out at home
Order or make food from a spot you've both enjoyed, pour your beverage of choice, get a little fancied up and don't forget to light the candles and set the ambience with some mood music
Image- Pexels
Eat dinner together
You'll always be in each other's heads if you swap playlists with songs that remind you of each other
Image- Pexels
Make each other playlists
Get out the paper and pen and write out a long, flowery missive to your sweetheart. You can even write them together on a call to turn it into an activity
Image- Pexels
Write letters back and forth
