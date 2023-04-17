APRIL 17, 2023

Heading 3

Long Distance Relationship Date Ideas

Image- Pexels

Even if you and your partner aren't big gamers, there's nothing like an old-fashioned game night

Play an online game 

Image- Pexels

Put on an outfit that has you feeling yourself, sit in front of a window or a ring light and record sweet video messages for each other like you're doing a spot for your favorite reality TV show. It's a date idea and a no-budget gift, all in one

Record video messages 

When you're long-distance, couples often trade off visiting each other in lieu of taking trips together

Image- Pexels

Plan a vacation 

Find a recipe you can each make at the same time, then talk each other through it as you go or turn it into a friendly competition

Image- Pexels

Cook together via video call 

Image- Pexels

Watch a movie 

So you can't cuddle up and Netflix and chill. You can still press play at the same time and enjoy a film from afar, no sharing the popcorn required

Get some culture in with a virtual tour of your favorite museum style, whether you're into history, art, science or a niche subject area

Image- Pexels

Take a virtual museum tour 

Turn up the heat in an all new way by doing a workout video as a couple

Image- Pexels

Work out at home 

Order or make food from a spot you've both enjoyed, pour your beverage of choice, get a little fancied up and don't forget to light the candles and set the ambience with some mood music

Image- Pexels

Eat dinner together 

You'll always be in each other's heads if you swap playlists with songs that remind you of each other 

Image- Pexels

Make each other playlists

Get out the paper and pen and write out a long, flowery missive to your sweetheart. You can even write them together on a call to turn it into an activity

Image- Pexels

Write letters back and forth 

