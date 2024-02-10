Heading 3
Long-distance relationship games
Make this game as scary, romantic, or witty as you want, ensuring it's fun and respectful, discovering new things about each other
Truth or Dare
A classic drinking game for long-distance couples to share funny school or college stories and learn more about each other
Never Have I Ever
Compatibility Questions
Explore similarities, differences, and important beliefs to deepen your connection in one of the best games for understanding each other
Keep things interesting by sharing three statements and having your partner guess which one is a lie, adding a fun twist with silly punishments for wrong answers
2 Truths 1 Lie
Have a game night over video chat, enact a movie without words, and guess each other's performances for a fun and interactive date
Dumb Charades
Dress up as characters, celebrities, or even each other, staying in character throughout the day for a playful and enjoyable experience
Roleplay
Test how well your partner knows you by starting a sentence and letting them finish it, adding punishments for every incorrect answer
Fill In The Blanks
Show pre-written word cards or use a word game app, where your partner describes the word without saying it, making it a delightful guessing game
Guess the Word
Strengthen your bond by giving choices like mountains or beaches, dog or cat, night or day, allowing your partner to pick and share their preferences
This Or That?
Present fun and sometimes intense situations for your partner to choose between, sparking entertaining and intriguing conversations in this game
Would You Rather?
