Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle

FEBRUARY 10, 2024

Long-distance relationship quotes

"No distance can set us apart if we are in true love"

#1

Image: freepik

“I exist in two places, here and where you are”

#2

Image: freepik

 #3

Image: freepik

"I miss you with all my heart and all I wish right now is that you were here with me, cuddling, and keeping me happy with your warmth. I love you and miss you a lot"

“Distance unites missing beats of two hearts in love” 

#4

Image: freepik

“When two hearts are meant for each other, no distance is too far, no time too long, and no other love can break them apart” 

#5

Image: freepik

“The reason it hurts so much to separate is that our souls are connected”

 #6

Image: freepik

“I would walk a thousand miles just to see you tonight”

#7

Image: freepik

"I miss you quite terribly. The world is too quiet without you nearby”

#8

Image: freepik

“It’s not the distance that’s the enemy, but the endless time I have to wait to hold you in my arms”

#9

Image: freepik

“The pain of parting is nothing to the joy of meeting again”

#10

Image: freepik

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here