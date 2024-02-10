Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
FEBRUARY 10, 2024
Long-distance relationship quotes
"No distance can set us apart if we are in true love"
#1
Image: freepik
“I exist in two places, here and where you are”
#2
Image: freepik
#3
Image: freepik
"I miss you with all my heart and all I wish right now is that you were here with me, cuddling, and keeping me happy with your warmth. I love you and miss you a lot"
“Distance unites missing beats of two hearts in love”
#4
Image: freepik
“When two hearts are meant for each other, no distance is too far, no time too long, and no other love can break them apart”
#5
Image: freepik
“The reason it hurts so much to separate is that our souls are connected”
#6
Image: freepik
“I would walk a thousand miles just to see you tonight”
#7
Image: freepik
"I miss you quite terribly. The world is too quiet without you nearby”
#8
Image: freepik
“It’s not the distance that’s the enemy, but the endless time I have to wait to hold you in my arms”
#9
Image: freepik
“The pain of parting is nothing to the joy of meeting again”
#10
Image: freepik
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.