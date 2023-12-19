Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Lifestyle
December 19, 2023
Losing friends quotes
"I loved you every day. And now I will miss you every day"
#1
Image Source: Freepik
"Not everyone who started with you will finish with you. Letting go is part of growing"
#2
Image Source: Freepik
"As seasons change, so do friendships. It's okay to outgrow people who no longer serve your journey"
#3
Image Source: Freepik
"You can't let your past dictate who you are, but you can let it be part of who you will become"
#4
Image Source: Freepik
"When a close friend unexpectedly leaves us, a piece of our heart is forever broken"
#5
Image Source: Freepik
"Sometimes life is hard to bear when a friend is just not there"
#6
Image Source: Freepik
"There is no greater sorrow than to recall in misery the time when we were happy"
#7
Image Source: Freepik
"Friendship must never be buried under the weight of misunderstanding"
#8
Image Source: Freepik
"We can't feel the loss of a friend until they are apart from us"
#9
Image Source: Freepik
"You don't lose friends, because real friends can never be lost”
#10
Image Source: Freepik
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.