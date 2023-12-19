Heading 3

 Priyanshi Shah

Lifestyle 

December 19, 2023

Losing friends quotes

"I loved you every day. And now I will miss you every day"

#1

Image Source: Freepik

"Not everyone who started with you will finish with you. Letting go is part of growing"

#2

Image Source: Freepik

"As seasons change, so do friendships. It's okay to outgrow people who no longer serve your journey"

 #3

Image Source: Freepik

"You can't let your past dictate who you are, but you can let it be part of who you will become"

#4

Image Source: Freepik

"When a close friend unexpectedly leaves us, a piece of our heart is forever broken" 

#5

Image Source: Freepik

"Sometimes life is hard to bear when a friend is just not there" 

#6

Image Source: Freepik

"There is no greater sorrow than to recall in misery the time when we were happy" 

 #7

Image Source: Freepik

"Friendship must never be buried under the weight of misunderstanding" 

#8

Image Source: Freepik

"We can't feel the loss of a friend until they are apart from us"

#9

Image Source: Freepik

"You don't lose friends, because real friends can never be lost”

#10

Image Source: Freepik

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here