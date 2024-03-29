Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
March 29, 2024
Loss of sister quotes
“When one person is missing the whole world seems empty”
#1
Image Source: freeoik
“A sister is a little bit of childhood that can never be lost”
#2
Image Source: freeoik
“Tears shed for another person are not a sign of weakness. They are a sign of a pure heart”
#3
Image Source: freeoik
“Memories fade over time, but my sister isn’t a memory. She’s a part of me”
#4
Image Source: freeoik
"Gone from our sight, but never from our hearts. Your absence is felt every day, dear sister, but your love and memories live on forever"
Image Source: freeoik
#5
“Losing a sister is like losing your keys—you always find them in unexpected places if you look hard enough”
#6
Image Source: freeoik
“The years I had with my sister will always be more memorable than the years she’s been gone”
#7
Image Source: freeoik
“Sisters may part in life, but they never truly leave our hearts. Forever loved, forever missed”
#8
Image Source: freeoik
#9
Image Source: freeoik
“A piece of my heart resides in heaven now, where my dear sister rests in eternal peace”
“Though you may have left this world, your love and laughter will forever echo in our memories, my dear sister”
#10
Image Source: freeoik
