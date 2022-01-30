Lifestyle
Chirag Bejan Daruwalla
AUTHOR
Jan 30, 2022
Love Horoscope for 2022
Heading 3
Aries
Never shies away from doing some shadow work like social media stalking when it comes to relationships to know more about their partner. However, it is time to shed your old beliefs about partnerships and trust in love
Image: Pinkvilla
You’re about to see some of your wildest behaviour unfold when it comes to dating and relationships. If you dare, this would be a great time to connect with someone who would normally not be your type
Image: Pinkvilla
Taurus
Gemini make sure to leave room for romance to keep a healthy balance. While it could be fun to serial date, its retrograde motion could get you involved in some serious relationship drama. Choose your romance ordeals wisely!
Image: Pinkvilla
GEMINI
You’ll get the chance to build the kind of love that will stand the test of time. Get ready to release all the deep-seated fears and insecurities
Image: Pinkvilla
CANCER
Good relationships take effort so don’t shy away from doing the work. If a relationship feels suffocating, it might be best to move on. You are yet to figure out what you want
Image: Pinkvilla
leo
You’re a busy bee and a hard worker, Virgo, but in the year ahead, you get more out of life when you dedicate more of your time to romance, connection and fun!
Image: Pinkvilla
Virgo
The vibe around your love life gets better in mid-February, and then again in early March, setting off the sexy fireworks all around you!
Image: Pinkvilla
LIBRA
You’re learning how to merge with someone in a freer, more liberated way. If you’re single, you could end up meeting a fascinating persona
Image: Pinkvilla
SCORPIO
You’re learning how to merge with someone in a freer, more liberated way. If you’re single, you could end up meeting a fascinating personality. This is especially true around February 2022
Image: Pinkvilla
SCORPIO
At times, you will feel ready to commit and nest with someone, and then you will want to be free and want to go out all the time and flirt! It’ll take a special kind of person that can keep up with your pace so keep this in mind before fully committing your heart
Image: Pinkvilla
sagittarius
You begin and end with pleasure and love, activating powerful Pluto in your sign. This includes having (or finding) a partner who, like you, is not afraid of going deep
Image: Pinkvilla
CAPRICON
Life will be moving at such rapid speed for you this year Aquarius, that at times, you might not even be that interested in the dating scene. But from February 1 until April 9, you might feel torn between the momentary need to be with someone
Image: Pinkvilla
AQUARIUS
If you are single, this could be the time you meet someone special. If you have a partner, taking your relationship to the next level or expanding your family could certainly be on the cards!
Image: Pinkvilla
PISCES
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Bold looks of celebs in an orange dress