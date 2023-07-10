Heading 3
Nanditha Gururaj
Zodiac
JUly 10, 2023
Love languages based on your zodiac sign
Words of affirmation are the love language of Aries
Aries
Physical affection is the love language for Tauruses
Taurus
Gemini's love language is quality time and they enjoy spending quality time with their loved ones
Gemini
When it comes to their love language, Cancerians love acts of service by their loved ones
Cancer
Words of affirmation by people they love is the love language for Leos
Leo
Virgos feel the most loved with acts of service by their cherished ones
Virgo
A Libra's love language is receiving gifts from the people they love
Libra
Scorpio
Scorpios enjoy physical touch as their love language
Sagittarius' love language is quality time and would prefer someone who will spend quality time with them
Sagittarius
Acts of service speak volumes and Capricorns lean on the idea that actions speak louder than words
Capricorn
They love words of affirmation and encouragement from their loved ones
Aquarius
Pisces' love language is quality time & appreciate it when people spend quality time with them
Pisces
