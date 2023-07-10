Heading 3

 Nanditha Gururaj

Zodiac

JUly 10, 2023

Love languages based on your zodiac sign

Words of affirmation are the love language of Aries 

Aries 

 Image:  Pexels

Physical affection is the love language for Tauruses 

Taurus 

 Image:  Pexels

Gemini's love language is quality time and they enjoy spending quality time with their loved ones 

Gemini

 Image:  Pexels

When it comes to their love language, Cancerians love acts of service by their loved ones

Cancer 

 Image:  Pexels

Words of affirmation by people they love is the love language for Leos

Leo

 Image:  Pexels

Virgos feel the most loved with acts of service by their cherished ones

Virgo

 Image:  Pexels

A Libra's love language is receiving gifts from the people they love

Libra

 Image:  Pexels

Scorpio

 Image:  Pexels

Scorpios enjoy physical touch as their love language

Sagittarius' love language is quality time and would prefer someone who will spend quality time with them

Sagittarius

 Image:  Pexels

Acts of service speak volumes and Capricorns lean on the idea that actions speak louder than words

Capricorn

 Image:  Pexels

They love words of affirmation and encouragement from their loved ones

Aquarius

 Image:  Pexels

Pisces' love language is quality time & appreciate it when people spend quality time with them

Pisces

 Image:  Pexels

