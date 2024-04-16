Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
APRIL 16, 2024
Love skincare? Here’re 10 quotes for you
“Your skincare routine is a bank account. Invest wisely”
#1
Image Source: freepik
“Skincare is not superficial because it’s healthcare. When you have beautiful skin it’s a sign that you have a healthy mind and body”
#2
Image Source: freepik
“Beauty is being comfortable in your own skin”
#3
Image Source: freepik
“The best foundation you can wear is glowing healthy skin”
#4
Image Source: freepik
“Don’t follow skincare like a routine, instead, stay committed to it like a ritual”
Image Source: freepik
#5
“Skincare is the first step to age gracefully”
#6
Image Source: freepik
“Perfect skin is the one that is pampered”
#7
Image Source: freepik
#8
Image Source: freepik
“Skin care isn’t about changing your skin, but embracing it”
#9
Image Source: freepik
“Your skin is your most priceless accessory. Cherish it”
#10
Image Source: freepik
in the beginning When your skin becomes your priority, your well-being will become a priority for your skin as well”
