Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
FEBRUARY 2, 2024
Love vs Obsession: Signs to learn about
When your partner goes from being cute and a bit possessive to always checking your every move, that's not love – it's becoming an obsession
Possessiveness
Image: freepik
Showering you with gifts is sweet, but if it feels like a constant stream meant to tie you down, it's more like a game of control
Showers gifts
Image: freepik
If your partner is rushing to slap labels on your connection, it might be more about fear than genuine love
Quick Relationship Labels
Image: freepik
While it's normal for partners to seek reassurance, if it's a never-ending ride, it could be less about love and more about battling their own fears
Constant reassurance
Image: freepik
Staying connected is lovely, but if your partner's messages feel like a never-ending storm, it might be more about obsession
Image: freepik
Overtexting
True love celebrates your victories, but if your partner struggles to share your joy and instead fixates on potential threats, it's a sign of deeper issues
Always jealous
Image: freepik
Surprise visits can be sweet, but a constant watch on your every move, online stalking, and getting upset over innocent interactions scream obsession
Watch on every move
Image: freepik
Regular check-ins are caring, but if your partner constantly questions your location, even when they know your plans, it hints at obsession
Contant check on whereabouts
Image: freepik
Impose decisions
Image: freepik
If your partner is making all decisions for you, it's less about love and more about dominance
While it's nice to know you're on someone's mind, if your partner can't stop thinking about you to the point of obsession, it might be an issue
Keep thinking about you
Image: freepik
