FEBRUARY 2, 2024

Love vs Obsession: Signs to learn about

When your partner goes from being cute and a bit possessive to always checking your every move, that's not love – it's becoming an obsession

Possessiveness

Image: freepik

Showering you with gifts is sweet, but if it feels like a constant stream meant to tie you down, it's more like a game of control

Showers gifts

Image: freepik

If your partner is rushing to slap labels on your connection, it might be more about fear than genuine love

Quick Relationship Labels

Image: freepik

While it's normal for partners to seek reassurance, if it's a never-ending ride, it could be less about love and more about battling their own fears

Constant reassurance

Image: freepik

Staying connected is lovely, but if your partner's messages feel like a never-ending storm, it might be more about obsession

Image: freepik

Overtexting

True love celebrates your victories, but if your partner struggles to share your joy and instead fixates on potential threats, it's a sign of deeper issues

Always jealous

Image: freepik

Surprise visits can be sweet, but a constant watch on your every move, online stalking, and getting upset over innocent interactions scream obsession

Watch on every move

Image: freepik

Regular check-ins are caring, but if your partner constantly questions your location, even when they know your plans, it hints at obsession

Contant check on whereabouts

Image: freepik

Impose decisions

Image: freepik

If your partner is making all decisions for you, it's less about love and more about dominance

While it's nice to know you're on someone's mind, if your partner can't stop thinking about you to the point of obsession, it might be an issue

Keep thinking about you

Image: freepik

