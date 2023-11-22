Heading 3
Jiya Surana
Lifestyle
NOVEMBER 22, 2023
Loving couple will never do this to each other
They remain faithful and committed to each other
Infidelity
Image Source: Pexels
They treat each other with kindness and respect, even during disagreements
Disrespect
Image Source: Pexels
They don't manipulate or control each other for personal gain
Manipulation
Image Source: Pexels
They are open and honest, avoiding secrets that could harm the relationship
Keeping secrets
Image Source: Pexels
They prioritize spending quality time together and nurturing the relationship
Neglect
Image Source: Pexels
They don't constantly blame or criticize each other
Blame game
Image Source: Pexels
They forgive and let go of past mistakes instead of holding grudges
Holding grudges
Image Source: Pexels
They acknowledge each other's emotions and provide emotional support
Ignoring feelings
Image Source: Pexels
They maintain open and effective communication
Lack of communication
Image Source: Pexels
They express gratitude and appreciation for each other regularly
Taking each other for granted
Image Source: Pexels
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.