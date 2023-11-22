Heading 3

Loving couple will never do this to each other

They remain faithful and committed to each other

Infidelity

They treat each other with kindness and respect, even during disagreements

Disrespect

They don't manipulate or control each other for personal gain

Manipulation

They are open and honest, avoiding secrets that could harm the relationship

Keeping secrets

They prioritize spending quality time together and nurturing the relationship

Neglect

They don't constantly blame or criticize each other

Blame game

They forgive and let go of past mistakes instead of holding grudges

Holding grudges

They acknowledge each other's emotions and provide emotional support

Ignoring feelings

They maintain open and effective communication

Lack of communication

They express gratitude and appreciation for each other regularly

Taking each other for granted

