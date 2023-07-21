Heading 3
Low calories morning breakfast
Having breakfast is an essential meal and should not be missed. Here are some low-calorie food items to have for breakfast
Breakfast
For busy people, they may not have time to make for breakfast but a fruit bowl is a good replacement as well as a healthy and stomach filling
Fruit Bowl
Make a tasty tangy salad from moong and chickpeas with chopped tomato and onion and sprinkle chaat masala and lemon juice
Sprouts Salad
The South Indian dish with some chutney and sambar is a treat to have for breakfast and has fewer calories too
Idli
Poha
The well-known Indian breakfast made of puffed rice with some tadka and peanuts is delicious to have
Pancakes
Pancakes is the most loved breakfast by children and can be made healthy as well as top it with some berries and bananas
The South Indian dish can be given a healthy twist by taking oats better which is also low in calories
Dosa
A dish made from Rava with sauteed veggies like carrots, bell pepper, chilies and green peas is an instant dish and tasty to have
Upma
Omelette
Take your protein intake right in the morning with a delicious omelet sprinkled with some bell peppers, onion, chilies and tomato
A moong dal chilla is highly nutritious and you can add some taste by stuffing it with paneer and other veggies
Chilla
