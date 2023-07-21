Heading 3

Hitarthi Shah

Lifestyle

JUly 21, 2023

Low calories morning breakfast

Having breakfast is an essential meal and should not be missed. Here are some low-calorie food items to have for breakfast

Breakfast

Image: Pexels

For busy people, they may not have time to make for breakfast but a fruit bowl is a good replacement as well as a healthy and stomach filling

Image: Pexels

Fruit Bowl

Make a tasty tangy salad from moong and chickpeas with chopped tomato and onion and sprinkle chaat masala and lemon juice

Sprouts Salad

Image: Pexels

The South Indian dish with some chutney and sambar is a treat to have for breakfast and has fewer calories too

Idli

Image: Pexels

Poha

Image: Pexels

The well-known Indian breakfast made of puffed rice with some tadka and peanuts is delicious to have

Image: Pexels

Pancakes

Pancakes is the most loved breakfast by children and can be made healthy as well as top it with some berries and bananas

The South Indian dish can be given a healthy twist by taking oats better which is also low in calories

Dosa

Image: Pexels

A dish made from Rava with sauteed veggies like carrots, bell pepper, chilies and green peas is an instant dish and tasty to have

Image: Pexels

Upma

Omelette

Image: Pexels

Take your protein intake right in the morning with a delicious omelet sprinkled with some bell peppers, onion, chilies and tomato

Image: Pexels

A moong dal chilla is highly nutritious and you can add some taste by stuffing it with paneer and other veggies

Chilla

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here