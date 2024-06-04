Heading 3

Sanjukta Choudhury

lifestyle 

june 04, 2024

Low sodium recipes for reducing your sodium intake

Mix olive oil, lemon juice, Lemon zest, garlic, and herbs. Marinate chicken for 30 minutes. Grill until cooked through

Lemon Herb Chicken

Image Source: Freepik

Cook quinoa, and let cool. Mix with diced bell pepper, cucumber, and red onion. Add olive oil, lemon juice, parsley

Quinoa Salad

Image Source: Freepik

Preheat the oven to 400°F. Toss broccoli florets with olive oil, minced garlic, and black pepper. Roast for 20 minutes

Garlic Roasted Broccoli

Image Source: Freepik

Preheat the oven to 375°F. Place salmon on a baking sheet. Top with olive oil, lemon slices, dill, and pepper. Bake for 20 minutes

Baked Salmon with Dill

Image Source: Freepik

Sauté onion, carrots, celery, garlic. Add lentils, low-sodium broth, and cumin. Simmer for 30 minutes

Image Source: Freepik

Lentil Soup

Toast whole-grain bread. Mash avocado with lemon juice. Spread on toast, add black pepper

Avocado Toast

Image Source: Freepik

Spoon Greek yogurt into a bowl. Top with mixed berries, drizzle with honey

Greek Yoghurt with Berries

Image Source: Freepik

Preheat the oven to 375°F. Mix cooked quinoa, black beans, corn, diced tomatoes, and cumin. Stuff bell peppers, bake for 25 minutes

Stuffed Bell Peppers

Image Source: Freepik

Spinach and Mushroom Frittata

Image Source: Freepik

Preheat the oven to 350°F. Sauté onion, and mushrooms. Add spinach, and cook until wilted. Beat eggs, pour over veggies, bake for 20 minutes

Add cucumber and lemon slices to water along with mint leaves. Refrigerate for 2 hours before serving

Cucumber, Lemon and Mint Water

Image Source: Freepik

