Sanjukta Choudhury
lifestyle
june 04, 2024
Low sodium recipes for reducing your sodium intake
Mix olive oil, lemon juice, Lemon zest, garlic, and herbs. Marinate chicken for 30 minutes. Grill until cooked through
Lemon Herb Chicken
Cook quinoa, and let cool. Mix with diced bell pepper, cucumber, and red onion. Add olive oil, lemon juice, parsley
Quinoa Salad
Preheat the oven to 400°F. Toss broccoli florets with olive oil, minced garlic, and black pepper. Roast for 20 minutes
Garlic Roasted Broccoli
Preheat the oven to 375°F. Place salmon on a baking sheet. Top with olive oil, lemon slices, dill, and pepper. Bake for 20 minutes
Baked Salmon with Dill
Sauté onion, carrots, celery, garlic. Add lentils, low-sodium broth, and cumin. Simmer for 30 minutes
Lentil Soup
Toast whole-grain bread. Mash avocado with lemon juice. Spread on toast, add black pepper
Avocado Toast
Spoon Greek yogurt into a bowl. Top with mixed berries, drizzle with honey
Greek Yoghurt with Berries
Preheat the oven to 375°F. Mix cooked quinoa, black beans, corn, diced tomatoes, and cumin. Stuff bell peppers, bake for 25 minutes
Stuffed Bell Peppers
Spinach and Mushroom Frittata
Preheat the oven to 350°F. Sauté onion, and mushrooms. Add spinach, and cook until wilted. Beat eggs, pour over veggies, bake for 20 minutes
Add cucumber and lemon slices to water along with mint leaves. Refrigerate for 2 hours before serving
Cucumber, Lemon and Mint Water
