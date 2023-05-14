MAY 14, 2023
Lower Back Pain Exercises To Try At Home
Keep your hands shoulder-width apart and your knees directly below your hips. Inhale and exhale and repeat several times
Cat-cow pose
In this pose, kneel and sit on your knees. Lean forward, keeping your buttocks on your heels, and rest your forehead on the floor
Child pose
Pull your abs in as you tuck your tailbone slightly and actively press into your forearms or palms
Planks
Cobra pose
Lie on your stomach, toes pointing straight back, hands underneath the shoulders, and elbows close to the body
Lay on your side with your forearm flat on the floor, bottom elbow lined up directly under your shoulder and both legs extended out in a long line
Side-planks
Lie on your back with your knees bent. Bring one knee to your chest, keeping the other foot flat on the floor. Keep your lower back pressed to the floor
Knee to chest
Lie with your face down on a flat surface. Start lifting your right foot off the ground. The knees should be bent at a 90-degree angle
Superman hold
Your feet should be flat on the ground and spread hip-width apart. Lift your hips back up slowly and squeeze the muscles at the top of the movement
Glute bridge
Your feet must be kept shoulder-width apart. The toes should be pointing forward. Tighten your core as you bend down until in a chair seating position
Squats
Stand at least two feet away from the wall. Your feet are kept shoulder-width apart. Slide down the wall gradually until you reach a chair sitting position
Wall sit
