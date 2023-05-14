Heading 3

Arpita Sarkar 

 Fitness 

MAY 14, 2023

Lower Back Pain Exercises To Try At Home

Image : Pexels

Keep your hands shoulder-width apart and your knees directly below your hips. Inhale and exhale and repeat several times

Cat-cow pose 

In this pose, kneel and sit on your knees. Lean forward, keeping your buttocks on your heels, and rest your forehead on the floor

Image : Pexels

Child pose 

Pull your abs in as you tuck your tailbone slightly and actively press into your forearms or palms

Image : Pexels

Planks 

Image : Pexels

Cobra pose 

Lie on your stomach, toes pointing straight back, hands underneath the shoulders, and elbows close to the body

Lay on your side with your forearm flat on the floor, bottom elbow lined up directly under your shoulder and both legs extended out in a long line

Image : Pexels

Side-planks 

Lie on your back with your knees bent. Bring one knee to your chest, keeping the other foot flat on the floor. Keep your lower back pressed to the floor

Image : Pexels

Knee to chest 

Lie with your face down on a flat surface. Start lifting your right foot off the ground. The knees should be bent at a 90-degree angle

Image : Pexels

Superman hold 

Your feet should be flat on the ground and spread hip-width apart. Lift your hips back up slowly and squeeze the muscles at the top of the movement

Image : Pexels

Glute bridge 

Your feet must be kept shoulder-width apart. The toes should be pointing forward. Tighten your core as you bend down until in a chair seating position

Image : Pexels

Squats 

Stand at least two feet away from the wall. Your feet are kept shoulder-width apart. Slide down the wall gradually until you reach a chair sitting position

Image : Pexels

Wall sit 

