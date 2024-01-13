Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle 

January 13, 2024

Loyalty Quotes for loved ones

"Commitment is what transforms a promise into a reality”

#1

Image Source: Freepik

“ You give loyalty, you'll get it back. You give love, you'll get it back”

#2

Image Source: Freepik

“A wife’s loyalty is tested when her husband has nothing. A husband’s loyalty is tested when he has everything”

#3

Image Source: Freepik

A real friend is one who walks in when the rest of the world walks out”

#4

Image Source: Freepik

“It takes a loyal gardener to tend roses”

Image Source: Freepik

#5

"If you have three people in your life that you can trust, you can consider yourself the luckiest person in the whole world”

#6

Image Source: Pexels

 "Loyalty is the pledge of truth to oneself and others”

#7

Image Source: Freepik

“The strength of a family, like the strength of an army, is in its loyalty to each other”

#8

Image Source: Freepik

#9

Image Source: Freepik

“Loyalty, especially within a family, is like an invisible web of unwritten rules that weaves your family together”

“Loyalty means giving me your honest opinion, whether you think I’ll like it or not”

#10

Image Source: Freepik

