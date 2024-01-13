Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
January 13, 2024
Loyalty Quotes for loved ones
"Commitment is what transforms a promise into a reality”
#1
Image Source: Freepik
“ You give loyalty, you'll get it back. You give love, you'll get it back”
#2
Image Source: Freepik
“A wife’s loyalty is tested when her husband has nothing. A husband’s loyalty is tested when he has everything”
#3
Image Source: Freepik
A real friend is one who walks in when the rest of the world walks out”
#4
Image Source: Freepik
“It takes a loyal gardener to tend roses”
Image Source: Freepik
#5
"If you have three people in your life that you can trust, you can consider yourself the luckiest person in the whole world”
#6
Image Source: Pexels
"Loyalty is the pledge of truth to oneself and others”
#7
Image Source: Freepik
“The strength of a family, like the strength of an army, is in its loyalty to each other”
#8
Image Source: Freepik
#9
Image Source: Freepik
“Loyalty, especially within a family, is like an invisible web of unwritten rules that weaves your family together”
“Loyalty means giving me your honest opinion, whether you think I’ll like it or not”
#10
Image Source: Freepik
