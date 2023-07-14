Heading 3
Lucky colors based on your zodiac sign
Red is a lucky color for Aries as it represents energy and ferociousness. Yellow and white are also other lucky colors for this sign
Aries
Image: Pexels
Pink, green, and white are lucky colors for Tauruses for all aspects of their life
Image: Pexels
Taurus
Light yellow and green are considered lucky colors for Geminis as it is said to bring positivity and success into your life
Gemini
Image: Pexels
Grey, silver, and cream are auspicious colors for cancer as they resonate with the sensitive and lovable personality of cancers
Cancer
Image: Pexels
Leo
Image: Pexels
Regal purple, burnt orange, and shades of gold are lucky colors for leos as they resonate with your bold personality
Image: Pexels
Virgo
Bright and pleasant colors like white and light blue are proven to be lucky for Libras
Libra
Image: Pexels
Red, white, and shades of brown are auspicious colors for Scorpios as they are beneficial for personal and professional aspects of your life
Scorpio
Image: Pexels
Sagittarius
Image: Pexels
Colors like Dark yellow & orange are lucky as they resonate with your personality
Image: Pexels
Black, purple, and dark brown are lucky colors for Capricorn as they are beneficial for your professional life
Capricorn
Image: Pexels
Bright colors like light blue, purple and white are lucky for Aquarius
Aquarius
Image: Pexels
Colors like pink and orange are auspicious colors for Pisces'
Pisces
