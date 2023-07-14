Heading 3

Lucky colors based on your zodiac sign

Red is a lucky color for Aries as it represents energy and ferociousness. Yellow and white are also other lucky colors for this sign

Aries

Pink, green, and white are lucky colors for Tauruses for all aspects of their life

Taurus 

Light yellow and green are considered lucky colors for Geminis as it is said to bring positivity and success into your life

Gemini

Grey, silver, and cream are auspicious colors for cancer as they resonate with the sensitive and lovable personality of cancers

Cancer

Leo

Regal purple, burnt orange, and shades of gold are lucky colors for leos as they resonate with your bold personality

Virgo

Bright and pleasant colors like white and light blue are proven to be lucky for Libras

Libra

Red, white, and shades of brown are auspicious colors for Scorpios as they are beneficial for personal and professional aspects of your life

Scorpio

Sagittarius 

Colors like Dark yellow & orange are lucky as they resonate with your personality 

Black, purple, and dark brown are lucky colors for Capricorn as they are beneficial for your professional life

Capricorn

Bright colors like light blue, purple and white are lucky for Aquarius

Aquarius

Colors like pink and orange are auspicious colors for Pisces'

Pisces

