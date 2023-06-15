Heading 3

 Sugandha Srivastava

Lifestyle

JUNE 15, 2023

Madhuri Dixit Home-made Hair Oil

Have you ever been curious about the secret behind Madhuri Dixit's stunning hair and flawless skin? Well, we're here to reveal some insider information

DIY Oil

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

We're already buzzing with excitement as the Bollywood sensation, Madhuri Dixit, has graciously shared a few of her home remedies for achieving glossy hair

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

Home-made Remedies

Madhuri Dixit follows a routine of applying her homemade hair oil 2-3 times per week to nourish and fortify her hair roots and scalp

Hair Roots and Scalp

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

Start by warming up the coconut oil in a pan. Heating the oil helps in infusing the beneficial properties of the other ingredients

Heat Coconut Oil

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

Add Curry Leaves

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

Curry leaves are added to the heated coconut oil. They provide antioxidant properties and help moisturize the hair

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

Add Methi Seeds

Fenugreek seeds are known for their ability to soothe the scalp, reduce dandruff, and address hair loss issues

Grating one onion and adding it to the mixture helps control hair loss. Onions are believed to have properties that nourish the hair follicles and promote hair growth

Add Grated Onions

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

Allow the ingredients to simmer on low heat, ensure they blend well with the oil 

Blending Of All Ingredients

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

Let It Cool

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

After simmering, turn off the heat and let the oil cool down. This allows the flavors and nutrients from the ingredients to infuse into the oil

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

Strain the oil to remove any solid particles or residue, ensuring a smooth and refined texture. Leave it on for a few hours or overnight to allow the oil to deeply nourish the hair and scalp

Strain The Oil

