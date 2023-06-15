Heading 3
Madhuri Dixit Home-made Hair Oil
Have you ever been curious about the secret behind Madhuri Dixit's stunning hair and flawless skin? Well, we're here to reveal some insider information
DIY Oil
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
We're already buzzing with excitement as the Bollywood sensation, Madhuri Dixit, has graciously shared a few of her home remedies for achieving glossy hair
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
Home-made Remedies
Madhuri Dixit follows a routine of applying her homemade hair oil 2-3 times per week to nourish and fortify her hair roots and scalp
Hair Roots and Scalp
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
Start by warming up the coconut oil in a pan. Heating the oil helps in infusing the beneficial properties of the other ingredients
Heat Coconut Oil
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
Add Curry Leaves
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
Curry leaves are added to the heated coconut oil. They provide antioxidant properties and help moisturize the hair
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
Add Methi Seeds
Fenugreek seeds are known for their ability to soothe the scalp, reduce dandruff, and address hair loss issues
Grating one onion and adding it to the mixture helps control hair loss. Onions are believed to have properties that nourish the hair follicles and promote hair growth
Add Grated Onions
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
Allow the ingredients to simmer on low heat, ensure they blend well with the oil
Blending Of All Ingredients
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
Let It Cool
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
After simmering, turn off the heat and let the oil cool down. This allows the flavors and nutrients from the ingredients to infuse into the oil
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
Strain the oil to remove any solid particles or residue, ensuring a smooth and refined texture. Leave it on for a few hours or overnight to allow the oil to deeply nourish the hair and scalp
Strain The Oil
