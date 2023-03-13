Heading 3

Madhuri Dixit's beauty hacks

                  pinkvilla 

Arjun Gupta

Beauty

mar 13, 2023

Source: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

She revealed that hydrating your skin is very important. It can prevent scarring, wrinkles, and show less signs of aging

Hydrate your skin

Source: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

The actress says slices of cucumber dipped in some milk works best for dark circles!

Cucumber for dark circles

Source: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

Sleeping with make-up can slow the recovery of skin thereby causing a lot of skin damage

No make-up in bed

Source: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

Madhuri suggested an oil recipe to prevent hair damage and moisturisation. Mix coconut oil, methi seeds, curry leaves, and a small onion, put it to a boil, cool down and apply on hair

Hair-care

Source: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

While sharing her make-up routine, the actress suggested subtle make-up works best!

Less is more!

Source: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

A good workout can help with increased blood flow and reverse the signs of ageing

Exercising

Source: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

The diva shared how including fruits and eating clean can work wonders for your skin

Eating healthy

Source: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

The actress applies a face mask of besan, honey, and lemon juice for smooth and bouncy skin

Face Mask

Source: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

To have bright healthy skin even a regular cleanse-tone-moisturize routine can work amazingly well

Have a proper skin-care routine

Source: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

The actress says it is okay to pick more than one feature. A bright lipstick can work well with a shimmery eyeshadow too!

Accentuate more than one feature!

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here