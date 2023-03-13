Madhuri Dixit's beauty hacks
mar 13, 2023
Source: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
She revealed that hydrating your skin is very important. It can prevent scarring, wrinkles, and show less signs of aging
Hydrate your skin
Source: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
The actress says slices of cucumber dipped in some milk works best for dark circles!
Cucumber for dark circles
Source: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
Sleeping with make-up can slow the recovery of skin thereby causing a lot of skin damage
No make-up in bed
Source: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
Madhuri suggested an oil recipe to prevent hair damage and moisturisation. Mix coconut oil, methi seeds, curry leaves, and a small onion, put it to a boil, cool down and apply on hair
Hair-care
Source: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
While sharing her make-up routine, the actress suggested subtle make-up works best!
Less is more!
Source: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
A good workout can help with increased blood flow and reverse the signs of ageing
Exercising
Source: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
The diva shared how including fruits and eating clean can work wonders for your skin
Eating healthy
Source: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
The actress applies a face mask of besan, honey, and lemon juice for smooth and bouncy skin
Face Mask
Source: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
To have bright healthy skin even a regular cleanse-tone-moisturize routine can work amazingly well
Have a proper skin-care routine
Source: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
The actress says it is okay to pick more than one feature. A bright lipstick can work well with a shimmery eyeshadow too!
Accentuate more than one feature!
