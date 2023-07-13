Heading 3

Hitarthi Shah

Lifestyle

JUly 13, 2023

Madhuri Dixit's Bhajiya recipe

Madhuri Dixit is an Indian Actress who appears in Hindi Films

Madhuri Dixit

The Devdas star loves eating onion fritters (bhajiya) with masala tea

Monsoon

RecipeThe star revealed her recipe on social media with her fans for them to try. Take a look at her recipe

Recipe

The ingredients are onions, besan, red chili powder, garlic, turmeric, baking soda, rice flour, oil, and some water

Ingredients

Step 1

Combine diced onions, besan, rice flour, salt, turmeric, red chili powder, ginger, and green chili in a bowl

Step 2

Add a pinch of baking soda and a sprinkle of oil, then mix well

Adjust consistency with water if needed

Step 3

Bake, deep fry, air fry, shallow fry, or panko until brown

Step 4

Step 5

Serve hot with masala tea

While Madhuri relishes bhajiya's with hot chai you can also give it a try 

Enjoy

