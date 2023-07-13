Heading 3
Hitarthi Shah
Lifestyle
JUly 13, 2023
Madhuri Dixit's Bhajiya recipe
Madhuri Dixit is an Indian Actress who appears in Hindi Films
Madhuri Dixit
Image: Madhuri Dixit’s Instagram
The Devdas star loves eating onion fritters (bhajiya) with masala tea
Image: Madhuri Dixit’s Instagram
Monsoon
RecipeThe star revealed her recipe on social media with her fans for them to try. Take a look at her recipe
Recipe
Image: Madhuri Dixit’s Instagram
The ingredients are onions, besan, red chili powder, garlic, turmeric, baking soda, rice flour, oil, and some water
Ingredients
Image: Madhuri Dixit’s Instagram
Step 1
Image: Madhuri Dixit’s Instagram
Combine diced onions, besan, rice flour, salt, turmeric, red chili powder, ginger, and green chili in a bowl
Image: Madhuri Dixit’s Instagram
Step 2
Add a pinch of baking soda and a sprinkle of oil, then mix well
Adjust consistency with water if needed
Step 3
Image: Madhuri Dixit’s Instagram
Bake, deep fry, air fry, shallow fry, or panko until brown
Image: Madhuri Dixit’s Instagram
Step 4
Step 5
Image: Madhuri Dixit’s Instagram
Serve hot with masala tea
Image: Madhuri Dixit’s Instagram
While Madhuri relishes bhajiya's with hot chai you can also give it a try
Enjoy
