Hitarthi Shah

Lifestyle

JUNE 8, 2023

Madhuri Dixit's DIY hair oil

Madhuri Dixit is well known Indian actress prominently known for her roles in Hindi films

Madhuri Dixit

The gorgeous diva has lustrous hair and we won't disagree. Let's take a look at her beauty tips

Beauty

Social Media

The Devdas star is quite active on social media and often shares her beauty secrets with fans

The Total Dhamaal star revealed her easy DIY hair oil, the secret to her shiny hair

Hair Oil

The easy DIY hair oil requires : coconut oil, curry leaves, methi seeds and onion

Ingredients

Boil half cup coconut oil, add 15-20 curry leaves and some methi seeds. Let the mixture heat in the pan and later add a grated onion

Process

The oil can be applied 2 hours before washing followed by a massage for blood circulation

Application

Madhuri Dixit uses the oil 2-3 times a week to strengthen roots and scalp

Frequency

Coconut oil protects hair from damage while curry leaves have great antioxidants and methi seeds reduce dandruff and scalp irritation

Benefits

Madhuri was last seen in Maja Ma released on Amazon prime opposite Gajraj Rao

Work-front

