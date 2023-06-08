Heading 3
Hitarthi Shah
Lifestyle
JUNE 8, 2023
Madhuri Dixit's DIY hair oil
Madhuri Dixit is well known Indian actress prominently known for her roles in Hindi films
Madhuri Dixit
The gorgeous diva has lustrous hair and we won't disagree. Let's take a look at her beauty tips
Beauty
Social Media
The Devdas star is quite active on social media and often shares her beauty secrets with fans
The Total Dhamaal star revealed her easy DIY hair oil, the secret to her shiny hair
Hair Oil
The easy DIY hair oil requires : coconut oil, curry leaves, methi seeds and onion
Ingredients
Boil half cup coconut oil, add 15-20 curry leaves and some methi seeds. Let the mixture heat in the pan and later add a grated onion
Process
The oil can be applied 2 hours before washing followed by a massage for blood circulation
Application
Madhuri Dixit uses the oil 2-3 times a week to strengthen roots and scalp
Frequency
Coconut oil protects hair from damage while curry leaves have great antioxidants and methi seeds reduce dandruff and scalp irritation
Benefits
Madhuri was last seen in Maja Ma released on Amazon prime opposite Gajraj Rao
Work-front
