Heading 3

Hitarthi Shah

Lifestyle

JUNE 14, 2023

Madhuri Dixit's
skincare routine

Madhuri Dixit is well known Indian actress prominently known for her roles in Hindi films

Madhuri Dixit

Image : Madhuri Dixit’s Instagram

The gorgeous diva has flawless skin and we won't disagree. Let's take a look at her beauty tips

Image : Madhuri Dixit’s Instagram

Beauty

The Total Dhamaal actor follows a strict morning and night skincare regime

Skincare

Image : Madhuri Dixit’s Instagram

Madhuri begins her day by cleansing face using a gentle cleanser to get rid of the dirt

Good cleanser

Image : Madhuri Dixit’s Instagram

Toner

Image : Madhuri Dixit’s Instagram

After cleansing, Madhuri uses a toner. She prefers using rose water and advises using non alcoholic toner

Image : Madhuri Dixit’s Instagram

Vitamin c

Vitamin C has become everyone favorite including the OG queen’s. VItamin C has Antioxidants which helps in fading blemishes

Washing the face makes it lose moisture so the Tezaab actor nourishes it with a moisturizer

Moisturizer

Image : Madhuri Dixit’s Instagram

Sun protection factor helps to protection the skin from the harsh UV rays and Devdas star  makes sure to use it

SPF

Image : Madhuri Dixit’s Instagram

Beauty Tips

Image : Madhuri Dixit’s Instagram

Madhuri also advises to eat healthy and stay hydrated which are essential to maintain healthy skin

Image : Madhuri Dixit’s Instagram

Her skincare regime is advised for people with normal skin, incase of delicate skin take advice from a dermat

Disclaimer

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here