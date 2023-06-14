Heading 3
JUNE 14, 2023
Madhuri Dixit's
skincare routine
Madhuri Dixit is well known Indian actress prominently known for her roles in Hindi films
Madhuri Dixit
Image : Madhuri Dixit’s Instagram
The gorgeous diva has flawless skin and we won't disagree. Let's take a look at her beauty tips
Image : Madhuri Dixit’s Instagram
The Total Dhamaal actor follows a strict morning and night skincare regime
Image : Madhuri Dixit’s Instagram
Madhuri begins her day by cleansing face using a gentle cleanser to get rid of the dirt
Good cleanser
Image : Madhuri Dixit’s Instagram
Toner
Image : Madhuri Dixit’s Instagram
After cleansing, Madhuri uses a toner. She prefers using rose water and advises using non alcoholic toner
Image : Madhuri Dixit’s Instagram
Vitamin c
Vitamin C has become everyone favorite including the OG queen’s. VItamin C has Antioxidants which helps in fading blemishes
Washing the face makes it lose moisture so the Tezaab actor nourishes it with a moisturizer
Moisturizer
Image : Madhuri Dixit’s Instagram
Sun protection factor helps to protection the skin from the harsh UV rays and Devdas star makes sure to use it
SPF
Image : Madhuri Dixit’s Instagram
Image : Madhuri Dixit’s Instagram
Madhuri also advises to eat healthy and stay hydrated which are essential to maintain healthy skin
Image : Madhuri Dixit’s Instagram
Her skincare regime is advised for people with normal skin, incase of delicate skin take advice from a dermat
Disclaimer
