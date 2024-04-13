Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

Travel

april 13, 2024

Madhya Pradesh: 10 Interesting spots

These temples in Khajuraho are famous for their intricate sculptures, including erotic ones, showcasing, love, life, and worship

Khajuraho Erotic temples

Known for its dense green valleys and rocky hills, Bandhavgarh is the best place to spot tigers in India, along with other wildlife like sloth bears and deer

Bandhavgarh National Park

Kanha is rich in forests, lakes, and grasslands, offering a chance to see tigers and other animals like barasingha deer

Kanha National park

Home to a massive hilltop fort and historic palace, Gwalior boasts a rich history dating back over 1,000 years

Gwalior

Located on the banks of the Betwa river, Orchha is known for its well-preserved palaces and temple, including the stunning Jahangir Mahal

Orchha

Bhopal, the capital of Madhya Pradesh is famous for its mosques, museums, and lakes, is also famous for Bhimbetka rock shelters

Bhopal

One of India’s oldest Buddhist monuments, Sanchi Stupa was built by Emperor Ashoka in 262 BC and features stupas, a temple, and relics, offering a glimpse into ancient history

Sanchi Stupa

This region is known for its sacred sites like the Mahakaleshwar temple and the scenic beauty of Mandu

Malwa region golden triangle

A holy town along the Narmada river, Maheshwar is dedicated to Lord Shiva and is renowned for its peaceful atmosphere and spiritual significance

Maheshwar

Offering a serene nature experience, Satpura National Park allows visitors to walk through protected forests and enjoy activities like Jeep safaris

Satpura National Park

