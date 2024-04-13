Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Travel
april 13, 2024
Madhya Pradesh: 10 Interesting spots
These temples in Khajuraho are famous for their intricate sculptures, including erotic ones, showcasing, love, life, and worship
Khajuraho Erotic temples
Known for its dense green valleys and rocky hills, Bandhavgarh is the best place to spot tigers in India, along with other wildlife like sloth bears and deer
Bandhavgarh National Park
Kanha is rich in forests, lakes, and grasslands, offering a chance to see tigers and other animals like barasingha deer
Kanha National park
Home to a massive hilltop fort and historic palace, Gwalior boasts a rich history dating back over 1,000 years
Gwalior
Located on the banks of the Betwa river, Orchha is known for its well-preserved palaces and temple, including the stunning Jahangir Mahal
Orchha
Bhopal, the capital of Madhya Pradesh is famous for its mosques, museums, and lakes, is also famous for Bhimbetka rock shelters
Bhopal
One of India’s oldest Buddhist monuments, Sanchi Stupa was built by Emperor Ashoka in 262 BC and features stupas, a temple, and relics, offering a glimpse into ancient history
Sanchi Stupa
This region is known for its sacred sites like the Mahakaleshwar temple and the scenic beauty of Mandu
Malwa region golden triangle
A holy town along the Narmada river, Maheshwar is dedicated to Lord Shiva and is renowned for its peaceful atmosphere and spiritual significance
Maheshwar
Offering a serene nature experience, Satpura National Park allows visitors to walk through protected forests and enjoy activities like Jeep safaris
Satpura National Park
