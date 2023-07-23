Heading 3
Nanditha Gururaj
Lifestyle
JULY 23, 2023
Mahesh Babu's diet and fitness routine
Mahesh Babu is a fitness enthusiast and follows an intense workout routine to maintain his body
His fitness
Image: Mahesh Babu's Instagram
The actor's main goal is to build muscles and stay lean. He focuses on all-round fitness, flexibility, and building strength
Image: Mahesh Babu's Instagram
Fitness goals
Mahesh Babu never misses a day to hit the gym and works out for up to an hour and a half
Working out every day
Image: Mahesh Babu's Instagram
His routine usually consists of exercises like cardio, weight training, and functional training
Workout routine
Image: Mahesh Babu's Instagram
Yoga
Image: Mahesh Babu's Instagram
The actor engages in yoga and meditation to keep his body and mind calm and balanced
Image: Mahesh Babu's Instagram
Breakfast
Mahesh Babu consumes eggs, fruits, nuts, and oats for breakfast
For lunch, the actor likes to consume meat like chicken, fish, or lamb with brown rice, quinoa, or khus khus
Lunch
Image: Mahesh Babu's Instagram
The actor likes to have carbs and protein in the form of brown or whole wheat bread with eggs or chicken
Dinner
Image: Mahesh Babu's Instagram
Supplement
Image: Mahesh Babu's Instagram
Out of his six meals every day, two are supplement shakes which he consumes post-workout
Image: Mahesh Babu's Instagram
The actor makes sure to drink plenty of water to stay hydrated
Hydration
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.