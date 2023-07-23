Heading 3

Nanditha Gururaj

Lifestyle

JULY 23, 2023

Mahesh Babu's diet and fitness routine 

Mahesh Babu is a fitness enthusiast and follows an intense workout routine to maintain his body

His fitness

The actor's main goal is to build muscles and stay lean. He focuses on all-round fitness, flexibility, and building strength 

Fitness goals

Mahesh Babu never misses a day to hit the gym and works out for up to an hour and a half

Working out every day

His routine usually consists of exercises like cardio, weight training, and functional training 

Workout routine 

Yoga

The actor engages in yoga and meditation to keep his body and mind calm and balanced 

Breakfast

Mahesh Babu consumes eggs, fruits, nuts, and oats for breakfast

For lunch, the actor likes to consume meat like chicken, fish, or lamb with brown rice, quinoa, or khus khus

Lunch 

The actor likes to have carbs and protein in the form of brown or whole wheat bread with eggs or chicken

Dinner

Supplement

Out of his six meals every day, two are supplement shakes which he consumes post-workout

The actor makes sure to drink plenty of water to stay hydrated 

Hydration 

