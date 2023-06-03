Heading 3

 Hitarthi Shah

 lifestyle

JUNE 03, 2023

Mahesh Babu's fitness and diet regime

Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu is considered one of the most handsome men who looks super fit and young

Mahesh Babu

Image : Mahesh Babu’s Instagram

The star has an incredible fitness and diet routine to stay in shape

Fitness

Image : Mahesh Babu’s Instagram

Mahesh Babu maintains his physique and focuses on staying lean and building good muscle

Sets Goals

Image : Mahesh Babu’s Instagram

His trainer Kumar Mannava stated that he never misses on his workout and appreciates his body 365 days of the year

Workout

Image : Mahesh Babu’s Instagram

The actor makes sure to workout for at least an hour and may extend the session by half an hour

Workout Duration

Image : Mahesh Babu’s Instagram

Apart from hitting the gym, the actor makes sure to take time out for stretching to build flexibility

Stretching

Image : Mahesh Babu’s Instagram

The actor follows a strict diet consisting a mix of proteins, carbs and fats

Balanced Diet

Image : Mahesh Babu’s Instagram

The actor has 5-6 meals every day out which 2 are supplement shakes required while working out

Meals

Image : Mahesh Babu’s Instagram

Mahesh Babu believes in eating simple, home cooked food and avoids junk food

No Junk

Image : Mahesh Babu’s Instagram

Mahesh Babu is gearing up for his film Guntur Kaara set to release in 2024

Work-front

