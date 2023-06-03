JUNE 03, 2023
Mahesh Babu's fitness and diet regime
Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu is considered one of the most handsome men who looks super fit and young
Mahesh Babu
Image : Mahesh Babu’s Instagram
Image : Mahesh Babu’s Instagram
The star has an incredible fitness and diet routine to stay in shape
Fitness
Image : Mahesh Babu’s Instagram
Mahesh Babu maintains his physique and focuses on staying lean and building good muscle
Sets Goals
Image : Mahesh Babu’s Instagram
His trainer Kumar Mannava stated that he never misses on his workout and appreciates his body 365 days of the year
Workout
Image : Mahesh Babu’s Instagram
The actor makes sure to workout for at least an hour and may extend the session by half an hour
Workout Duration
Image : Mahesh Babu’s Instagram
Apart from hitting the gym, the actor makes sure to take time out for stretching to build flexibility
Stretching
Image : Mahesh Babu’s Instagram
The actor follows a strict diet consisting a mix of proteins, carbs and fats
Balanced Diet
Image : Mahesh Babu’s Instagram
The actor has 5-6 meals every day out which 2 are supplement shakes required while working out
Meals
Image : Mahesh Babu’s Instagram
Mahesh Babu believes in eating simple, home cooked food and avoids junk food
No Junk
Image : Mahesh Babu’s Instagram
Mahesh Babu is gearing up for his film Guntur Kaara set to release in 2024
Work-front
