Priyanshi Shah

NOVEMBER 06, 2023

Maintain Long-distance relationship

 Lifestyle

Communicate regularly and openly. Schedule times to talk via phone, video calls, or messaging

Clear Communication

Set goals for when you'll see each other next or plans for the future. This helps in providing a sense of direction

Set Goals

Be supportive of each other's personal and professional goals and respect each other's space and independence

Trust and Support

Surprise your partner with unexpected gifts, letters, or care packages

 Surprise Gestures

Keep the intimacy alive through sharing personal moments, intimate conversations, or even planning romantic dates via video calls

 Maintain Intimacy

If possible, plan visits to see each other. This will help in creating shared memories and reaffirming the bond

Visit Each Other

Find ways to share experiences, such as watching a movie on a call or playing online games together

Share Experiences

Be aware of each other’s time zones and find a suitable time to communicate regularly

Manage Time Zones

Long-distance relationships can be tough. Be patient and understanding during the challenging times

 Be Patient and Understanding

Instead of dwelling on the distance, focus on the positives of your relationship by celebrating milestones and achievements together

Focus on the Positives 

