Set goals for when you'll see each other next or plans for the future. This helps in providing a sense of direction
Set Goals
Be supportive of each other's personal and professional goals and respect each other's space and independence
Trust and Support
Surprise your partner with unexpected gifts, letters, or care packages
Surprise Gestures
Keep the intimacy alive through sharing personal moments, intimate conversations, or even planning romantic dates via video calls
Maintain Intimacy
If possible, plan visits to see each other. This will help in creating shared memories and reaffirming the bond
Visit Each Other
Find ways to share experiences, such as watching a movie on a call or playing online games together
Share Experiences
Be aware of each other’s time zones and find a suitable time to communicate regularly
Manage Time Zones
Long-distance relationships can be tough. Be patient and understanding during the challenging times
Be Patient and Understanding
Instead of dwelling on the distance, focus on the positives of your relationship by celebrating milestones and achievements together
Focus on the Positives
