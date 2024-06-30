Heading 3

Aditi Singh

 Travel 

june 30, 2024

Majestic Forts Of India

Built under the reign of Shah Jahan, this red sandstone structure is an architectural marvel known for its historical significance and contemporary relevance

Red Fort, New Delhi

Image: Pexels

Built by Akbar, this red sandstone fortress is situated on the Yamuna bank of Agra and is appreciated for its grandness

Agra Fort, Agra

Image: Pexels

Situated atop a hill, adorned with Indo-Islamic architecturez Raja Man Singh I constructed it, and later additions were made by Raja Jai Singh I

Amer Fort, Jaipur

Image: Pexels

Also known as the Golden Fort of India because of its yellow sandstone structure that appears to be golden in the sunlight

Jaisalmer Fort, Jaisalmer, Rajasthan

Image: Pexels

Located atop a hill, this fort offers the full view of Jodhpur, which Rao Jodha built in about 1459. The fort has magnificent gateways and intricate carvings 

Mehrangarh Fort, Jodhpur, Rajasthan 

Image: Pexels

One of the largest forts in India, this fort is reminiscent of valuable historical tales and is adorned with massive fortifications 

Chittorgarh Fort, Chittorgarh, Rajasthan

Image: Pexels

The fort is a magnificent creation; is also the largest fort in the Himalayas and houses numerous temples 

Kangra Fort, Kangra Valley, Himachal Pradesh

Image: Pexels

A grand fort renowned for its impressive architectural prowess and is a standing testimony of  Historical grandeur 

Golconda Fort, Telangana

Image: Pexels

It is located on top of a hill, said to be an extremely strategic location, and is appreciated for its opulent architecture and grandness

Gwalior Fort, Madhya Pradesh

Image: Pexels

These forts are a testament to India’s bravery and courage, showcasing its rich history and culture 

Image: Pexels

Image: Pexels

