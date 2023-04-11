APRIL 11, 2023

Heading 3

Major weaknesses of these Zodiac signs

Libras are empathetic and love to be fair towards everyone but their major weakness is being indecisive and not being able to make up their minds about things

Libra

Aries are passionate and full of energy. However, they hide an imposter syndrome that can take their confidence away

Aries

Geminis often have a problem with being two-faced but in reality, they are just social butterflies who are sweet to everyone

Gemini

Aquarians are deep philosophical thinkers but find it hard to express themselves to people around them. They struggle with making connections

Aquarius 

Pisces

They have kind and caring personalities but sometimes they become too over-sensitive

They’re the most loyal people you will ever meet. But they will also be the most stubborn

Taurus

Virgo’s weakness is that they are too detail-oriented and consider themselves to be perfectionists

Virgo

Sagittarians tend to come off as know-it-all snobs around people they meet

Sagittarius

They can be very secretive which can annoy potential partners and loved ones

Scorpio

Capricorns take a lot of time to forgive people and fail to understand people

Capricorn

