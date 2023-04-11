APRIL 11, 2023
Major weaknesses of these Zodiac signs
Source: Pexels
Libras are empathetic and love to be fair towards everyone but their major weakness is being indecisive and not being able to make up their minds about things
Libra
Image: Pexels
Aries are passionate and full of energy. However, they hide an imposter syndrome that can take their confidence away
Aries
Geminis often have a problem with being two-faced but in reality, they are just social butterflies who are sweet to everyone
Image: Pexels
Gemini
Aquarians are deep philosophical thinkers but find it hard to express themselves to people around them. They struggle with making connections
Image: Pexels
Aquarius
Image: Pexels
Pisces
They have kind and caring personalities but sometimes they become too over-sensitive
They’re the most loyal people you will ever meet. But they will also be the most stubborn
Image: Pexels
Taurus
Virgo’s weakness is that they are too detail-oriented and consider themselves to be perfectionists
Image: Pexels
Virgo
Sagittarians tend to come off as know-it-all snobs around people they meet
Image: Pexels
Sagittarius
They can be very secretive which can annoy potential partners and loved ones
Image: Pexels
Scorpio
Capricorns take a lot of time to forgive people and fail to understand people
Image: Pexels
Capricorn
