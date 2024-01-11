Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle 

January 11, 2024

Makar Sankranti celebration in office

Decorate your office with colorful kites, rangoli, and festive decor to create a joyful atmosphere

Decorate the workspace

Image Source: Pexels

Have a friendly kite-flying competition to celebrate tradition, teamwork, and some healthy competition

Kite-flying challenge

Image Source: Pexels

Share the joy of Makar Sankranti with a potluck featuring traditional treats like til laddu 

Culinary delights

Image Source: Freepik

Get your team in hands-on activities like making kites or crafting personalized Makar Sankranti cards

Creative workshops

Image Source: Pexels

Encourage employees to wear ethnic outfits, celebrating the diverse cultural heritage of Makar Sankranti

Image Source: Pexels

Traditional attire day

Begin the day with a brief prayer or introduction to the festival's significance

Makar Sankranti rituals

Image Source: Pexels

Plan kite flying activities for a fun and memorable way to strengthen team bonds

Team-building games

Image Source: Pexels

Combine celebration with a cause by organizing a charity kite-flying event

Charity kite event

Image Source: Pexels

Makar Sankranti awards

Image Source: Pexels

Appreciate employees with festival-themed awards like "Most Creative Kite Design"

Set up a festive photobooth with props and backdrops for employees 

Festival themed photobooth

Image Source: Pexels

