Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
January 11, 2024
Makar Sankranti celebration in office
Decorate your office with colorful kites, rangoli, and festive decor to create a joyful atmosphere
Decorate the workspace
Have a friendly kite-flying competition to celebrate tradition, teamwork, and some healthy competition
Kite-flying challenge
Share the joy of Makar Sankranti with a potluck featuring traditional treats like til laddu
Culinary delights
Get your team in hands-on activities like making kites or crafting personalized Makar Sankranti cards
Creative workshops
Encourage employees to wear ethnic outfits, celebrating the diverse cultural heritage of Makar Sankranti
Traditional attire day
Begin the day with a brief prayer or introduction to the festival's significance
Makar Sankranti rituals
Plan kite flying activities for a fun and memorable way to strengthen team bonds
Team-building games
Combine celebration with a cause by organizing a charity kite-flying event
Charity kite event
Makar Sankranti awards
Appreciate employees with festival-themed awards like "Most Creative Kite Design"
Set up a festive photobooth with props and backdrops for employees
Festival themed photobooth
