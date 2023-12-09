Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Lifestyle
DECEMBER 09, 2023
Make Christmas Morning Special
For kids, add Santa magic by leaving clues like a half-eaten pie, chewed carrot, an empty glass, and a note from Santa by the presents
Magical Santa Touch
Image: Pexels
Make Santa's footprints with glitter or fake snow around a large shoe, creating magical imprints near the tree or chimney
Glittery Footprints
Image: Pexels
Try something different for breakfast, like Easy Cinnamon Swirls, making the morning luxurious and leaving more time for opening gifts
Special Christmas Breakfast
Image: Pexels
Sip on hot cocoa with whipped cream, marshmallows, and sprinkles while opening presents, adding warmth and joy to the moment
Cocoa and Gifts
Image: Pexels
Get matching Christmas pajamas for the whole family, whether they're fun or stylish, for memorable photos
Matching Pajamas
Image: Pexels
If you prefer getting dressed right away, go for matching Christmas jumpers to add a festive touch to Christmas morning
Festive Matching Jumpers
Image: Pexels
Make gift-giving fun with a treasure hunt. Write clues for each gift or try a candy cane treasure hunt for added excitement
Gift Treasure Hunt
Image: Pexels
Take turns opening gifts to be more mindful and enjoy the moment, seeing what everyone has with excitement
Share the Gift Joy
Image: Pexels
Start a tradition by gifting children a new Christmas tree ornament each year, creating a collection of memories over time
Ornament Tradition
Image: Pexels
Choose someone to be Santa's little helper, distributing gifts under the tree, and making it extra fun with a costume
Santa's Helper
Image: Pexels
