Priyanshi Shah

Lifestyle 

December 24, 2023

Make Christmas Morning Special

For kids, add Santa magic by leaving clues like a half-eaten pie, chewed carrot, an empty glass, and a note from Santa by the presents

Magical Santa Touch

Image Source: Pexels

Make Santa's footprints with glitter or fake snow around a large shoe, creating magical imprints near the tree or chimney

Glittery Footprints

Image Source: Pexels

Try something different for breakfast, like Easy Cinnamon Swirls, making the morning luxurious and leaving more time for opening gifts

Special Christmas Breakfast

Image Source: Pexels

Sip on hot cocoa with whipped cream, marshmallows, and sprinkles while opening presents, adding warmth and joy to the moment

 Cocoa and Gifts

Image Source: Pexels

Get matching Christmas pajamas for the whole family, whether they're fun or stylish, for memorable photos

Matching Pajamas

Image Source: Pexels

If you prefer getting dressed right away, go for matching Christmas jumpers to add a festive touch to Christmas morning

Festive Matching Jumpers

Image Source: Pexels

Make gift-giving fun with a treasure hunt. Write clues for each gift or try a candy cane treasure hunt for added excitement

Gift Treasure Hunt

Image Source: Pexels

Take turns opening gifts to be more mindful and enjoy the moment, seeing what everyone has with excitement

Share the Gift Joy

Image Source: Pexels

Start a tradition by gifting children a new Christmas tree ornament each year, creating a collection of memories over time

Ornament Tradition

Image Source: Pexels

Choose someone to be Santa's little helper, distributing gifts under the tree, and making it extra fun with a costume

Santa's Helper

Image Source: Pexels

