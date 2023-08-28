Heading 3

Make-up essentials every girl needs

Using a primer is a vital step in make-up routine. Primer keeps your skin smooth and makeup looking fresh all day 

Face primer

Foundation is probably the hardest part of your makeup routine to get right, also very important to have 

Foundation

CC cream can be a regular foundation, as it is very natural looking. It boasts an SPF of 50+ and has tons of skincare ingredients to improve your complexion

CC cream

Concealer is a must-have makeup product. It is the best for acne and dark circles 

Concealer

Blush 

Putting on blush can greatly impact your overall look. Blush comes in powder, gel, and cream formulations, with powder being the most popular 

Highlighter

Just like finding the perfect shade of foundation, finding the right shade of highlighter depends on your specific skin tone and undertones

Mascara can give you a great put together aqnd comes in many different formulas that lengthen, thicken, and curl your eyelashes

Mascara

Eyeliner can also add the little extra something needed to really make your eyes look beautiful

Eyeliner

Lip gloss

You can use lip gloss when you’re in a rush, don’t have access to a mirror, or when the rest of your look is more dramatic and calls for a natural lip 

Lipstick plays a major role now, whether you go for a liquid formula; a glossy, satin, or matte finish, there is definitely a lipstick out there that’ll meet your needs

Lipstick

