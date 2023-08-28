Heading 3
Kankana Das
Lifestyle
AUGUST 28, 2023
Make-up essentials every girl needs
Images: elf cosmetic's instagram
Using a primer is a vital step in make-up routine. Primer keeps your skin smooth and makeup looking fresh all day
Face primer
Foundation is probably the hardest part of your makeup routine to get right, also very important to have
Images: elf cosmetic's instagram
Foundation
CC cream can be a regular foundation, as it is very natural looking. It boasts an SPF of 50+ and has tons of skincare ingredients to improve your complexion
Images: elf cosmetic's instagram
CC cream
Concealer is a must-have makeup product. It is the best for acne and dark circles
Images: elf cosmetic's instagram
Concealer
Blush
Images: elf cosmetic's instagram
Putting on blush can greatly impact your overall look. Blush comes in powder, gel, and cream formulations, with powder being the most popular
Images: elf cosmetic's instagram
Highlighter
Just like finding the perfect shade of foundation, finding the right shade of highlighter depends on your specific skin tone and undertones
Mascara can give you a great put together aqnd comes in many different formulas that lengthen, thicken, and curl your eyelashes
Mascara
Images: elf cosmetic's instagram
Eyeliner can also add the little extra something needed to really make your eyes look beautiful
Eyeliner
Images: elf cosmetic's instagram
Lip gloss
Images: elf cosmetic's instagram
You can use lip gloss when you’re in a rush, don’t have access to a mirror, or when the rest of your look is more dramatic and calls for a natural lip
Images: elf cosmetic's instagram
Lipstick plays a major role now, whether you go for a liquid formula; a glossy, satin, or matte finish, there is definitely a lipstick out there that’ll meet your needs
Lipstick
