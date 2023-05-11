MAY 11, 2023
Make-up guide for a glowing base
Apply a good moisturizer even if your skin is too oily as it will help in blending the base make-up products
Moisturize
For a glowy look that lasts longer, your makeup routine should include a face primer
Primer
Strobe cream
It helps to illuminate the skin and banish any sign of dullness
Brighten up your under-eye circles by dabbing a lightweight concealer
Concealer
If you want more coverage, you can use a damp beauty sponge to apply liquid foundation
Foundation
Compact gives a matte-smooth finish to your makeup looks
Compact
Banana Powder reduces the appearance of fine lines, blots away oil, and helps fix color correction
Banana Powder
To get a flushed look use cheek tint
Cheek Tint
Highlighters add that touch of ultimate radiant glow to your makeup
Highlighter
You can use a setting spray to hydrate your skin and give it a healthy look
Setting Spray
