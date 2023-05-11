Heading 3

Jiya Surana

lifestyle

MAY 11, 2023

Make-up guide for a glowing base

Image- Pexels

Apply a good moisturizer even if your skin is too oily as it will help in blending the base make-up products

Moisturize

For a glowy look that lasts longer, your makeup routine should include a face primer

Image- Pexels

Primer

Image- Pexels

Strobe cream

It helps to illuminate the skin and banish any sign of dullness

Brighten up your under-eye circles by dabbing a lightweight concealer

Image- Pexels

Concealer

If you want more coverage, you can use a damp beauty sponge to apply liquid foundation

Image- Pexels

Foundation

Compact gives a matte-smooth finish to your makeup looks

Image- Pexels

Compact

Banana Powder reduces the appearance of fine lines, blots away oil, and helps fix color correction

Image- Pexels

Banana Powder

To get a flushed look use cheek tint

Image- Pexels

Cheek Tint

Highlighters add that touch of ultimate radiant glow to your makeup

Image- Pexels

Highlighter

You can use a setting spray to hydrate your skin and give it a healthy look

Image- Pexels

Setting Spray

