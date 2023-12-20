Heading 3

Jiya Surana

Lifestyle 

DECEMBER 20, 2023

Makeup guide for Winter Weddings

Starting with a sleeping mask is the best way to prep your skin. The creamy overnight formula ensures you wake up to ultra-dewy skin

Prep your skin at night

Image: Kajal Aggarwal's Instagram 

Avoid over-cleansing your face. Before wearing makeup, make sure to clean your face with gentle balm-based makeup removers

Wash your face with gentle ingredients

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram 

For some high-quality hydration, slather on a layer of serum before you go ahead with moisturizer

Serum for hydration

Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram 

Always keep a good moisturizer on hand for creating any winter makeup base. Look out for glow-inducing formulas that add the perfect amount of moisture to your skin

Opt for a glow-inducing moisturizer 

Image: Shivam Gupta photography 

Next, layer with a luminous primer. It gives a hard hit of hydration and can plump up even the driest complexions giving a natural-looking dewy base

Apply a nourishing primer

Image: Aamna Sharif Instagram 

To avoid flaky skin from being visible, opt for a foundation with a creamier base, which glides smoothly over the skin 

Cream foundation 

Image: Hina Khan Instagram 

use a cheek tint and lightly add it on the apple of your cheeks, directed towards your temples

Liquid blush 

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram 

When contouring, take a creamy contour stick and use an angled brush. Apply it along the hollows under your cheekbones, then flip the brush over and use the clean side to blend away any harsh edges to ace a modern-looking contour

Creamy contour

Image: Meagan Concessio Instagram 

For the most natural effect, apply a liquid highlighter with a damp beauty sponge. Opt for a glow-boosting highlighter that does not come with the potential drying of powder highlighter

Liquid highlighters

Image: Tripti Dimri Instagram 

To keep your makeup looking extra crisp, set it with dual-action setting spray. If you notice your skin getting dry throughout the day, keep a setting spray to spray on a dose of hydration while setting the makeup

Set it all day with setting spray

Image: Nushrratt Bharuccha Instagram 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here