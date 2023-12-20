Heading 3
Jiya Surana
Lifestyle
DECEMBER 20, 2023
Makeup guide for Winter Weddings
Starting with a sleeping mask is the best way to prep your skin. The creamy overnight formula ensures you wake up to ultra-dewy skin
Prep your skin at night
Image: Kajal Aggarwal's Instagram
Avoid over-cleansing your face. Before wearing makeup, make sure to clean your face with gentle balm-based makeup removers
Wash your face with gentle ingredients
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
For some high-quality hydration, slather on a layer of serum before you go ahead with moisturizer
Serum for hydration
Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram
Always keep a good moisturizer on hand for creating any winter makeup base. Look out for glow-inducing formulas that add the perfect amount of moisture to your skin
Opt for a glow-inducing moisturizer
Image: Shivam Gupta photography
Next, layer with a luminous primer. It gives a hard hit of hydration and can plump up even the driest complexions giving a natural-looking dewy base
Apply a nourishing primer
Image: Aamna Sharif Instagram
To avoid flaky skin from being visible, opt for a foundation with a creamier base, which glides smoothly over the skin
Cream foundation
Image: Hina Khan Instagram
use a cheek tint and lightly add it on the apple of your cheeks, directed towards your temples
Liquid blush
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
When contouring, take a creamy contour stick and use an angled brush. Apply it along the hollows under your cheekbones, then flip the brush over and use the clean side to blend away any harsh edges to ace a modern-looking contour
Creamy contour
Image: Meagan Concessio Instagram
For the most natural effect, apply a liquid highlighter with a damp beauty sponge. Opt for a glow-boosting highlighter that does not come with the potential drying of powder highlighter
Liquid highlighters
Image: Tripti Dimri Instagram
To keep your makeup looking extra crisp, set it with dual-action setting spray. If you notice your skin getting dry throughout the day, keep a setting spray to spray on a dose of hydration while setting the makeup
Set it all day with setting spray
Image: Nushrratt Bharuccha Instagram
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.