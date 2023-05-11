MAY 11, 2023
Makeup habits to leave behind
Image- Pexels
Sleeping with makeup on is the first rule in the book and you know it
Stop doing this
Skip the hand test and sample foundations on your jawline for an accurate match
Image- Pexels
Swatching foundation on your arm
Stop curling your lashes after applying mascara. It must be done when your eyelashes are in their natural state
Image- Pexels
Curling lashes after mascara
Image- Pexels
Not cleaning makeup brushes regularly
Wash the bacteria build-up off to avoid skin damage, and do it punctually
Moisturize and prime your way out of age lines and itching skin FTW!
Image- Pexels
Applying make-up on dry skin
Use makeup removal wipes not more than once a day. Instead, wash off any makeup residue. You should always do double-cleansing
Image- Pexels
Wiping instead of washing
One or two shades lighter to brighten up any shadows and a colour corrector for any blemishes or discolorations
Image- Pexels
Sticking to one concealer
Save your makeup by finding a cool, dry storage space that is not your bathroom
Image- Pexels
Storing makeup in the bathroom
As a practice, hit refresh on your nails at least every 2 weeks
Image- Pexels
Wearing nail paint for long periods
Do not squeeze your spots in an attempt to get rid of them. This might cause more swelling and redness
Image- Pexels
Squeezing Pimples
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.