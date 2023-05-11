Heading 3

Jiya Surana

lifestyle

MAY 11, 2023

Makeup habits to leave behind

Image- Pexels

Sleeping with makeup on is the first rule in the book and you know it

Stop doing this

Skip the hand test and sample foundations on your jawline for an accurate match

Image- Pexels

Swatching foundation on your arm

Stop curling your lashes after applying mascara. It must be done when your eyelashes are in their natural state

Image- Pexels

Curling lashes after mascara

Image- Pexels

Not cleaning makeup brushes regularly

Wash the bacteria build-up off to avoid skin damage, and do it punctually

Moisturize and prime your way out of age lines and itching skin FTW!

Image- Pexels

Applying make-up on dry skin

Use makeup removal wipes not more than once a day. Instead, wash off any makeup residue. You should always do double-cleansing

Image- Pexels

Wiping instead of washing

One or two shades lighter to brighten up any shadows and a colour corrector for any blemishes or discolorations

Image- Pexels

Sticking to one concealer

Save your makeup by finding a cool, dry storage space that is not your bathroom

Image- Pexels

Storing makeup in the bathroom

As a practice, hit refresh on your nails at least every 2 weeks

Image- Pexels

Wearing nail paint for long periods

Do not squeeze your spots in an attempt to get rid of them. This might cause more swelling and redness

Image- Pexels

Squeezing Pimples

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here