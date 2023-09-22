Heading 3

Jiya Surana

lifestyle

SEPTEMBER 22, 2023

Makeup tips by Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday is the queen of quick, easy and minimal makeup looks

Image: Ananya Panday's Instagram

Minimal makeup 

Quick tips 

Image: Ananya Panday's Instagram

Whether you’re going for a lowkey hang out with your pals or just want to feel a little glamorous, this quick makeup tips are just for you

Ananya lines the inside of her waterline with white or nude-ish eyeliner to make her eyes look bigger and doe-like 

Color Your Waterline White

Image: Ananya Panday's Instagram

Effect 

Image: Ananya Panday's Instagram

This trick will make you look wide-eyed on days you’re exhausted and sleepy

Instead of using foundation, she simply dabs some concealer onto the under-eye area and blemishes on the rest of her face before setting it with powder

Put Your Concealer To Work

Image: Ananya Panday's Instagram

This prevents the skin from looking overdone or cakey, imparting a soft-focus, no-makeup-makeup effect to your skin. It’s also perfect for the summer

Effect 

Image: Ananya Panday's Instagram

Ananya loves blush. She blends it onto the high points of her face like cheeks, chin, nose, and forehead. These spots catch the light and create a beautifully flushed, sunkissed look

Image: Ananya Panday's Instagram

Blush All Over

Ananya constantly brushes her brows upwards, even when they're not filled in. That's why she always carries a spoolie with her

Carry A Spoolie Everywhere

Image: Ananya Panday's Instagram

Brushing the brows upwards with a spoolie or an old mascara wand can make them appear thicker and more natural

Effect 

Image: Ananya Panday's Instagram

Follow Ananya Panday's simple yet effective tips to enhance your makeup 

Try it out 

Image: Ananya Panday's Instagram

