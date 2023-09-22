Heading 3
Makeup tips by Ananya Panday
Ananya Panday is the queen of quick, easy and minimal makeup looks
Minimal makeup
Quick tips
Whether you’re going for a lowkey hang out with your pals or just want to feel a little glamorous, this quick makeup tips are just for you
Ananya lines the inside of her waterline with white or nude-ish eyeliner to make her eyes look bigger and doe-like
Color Your Waterline White
Effect
This trick will make you look wide-eyed on days you’re exhausted and sleepy
Instead of using foundation, she simply dabs some concealer onto the under-eye area and blemishes on the rest of her face before setting it with powder
Put Your Concealer To Work
This prevents the skin from looking overdone or cakey, imparting a soft-focus, no-makeup-makeup effect to your skin. It’s also perfect for the summer
Effect
Ananya loves blush. She blends it onto the high points of her face like cheeks, chin, nose, and forehead. These spots catch the light and create a beautifully flushed, sunkissed look
Blush All Over
Ananya constantly brushes her brows upwards, even when they're not filled in. That's why she always carries a spoolie with her
Carry A Spoolie Everywhere
Brushing the brows upwards with a spoolie or an old mascara wand can make them appear thicker and more natural
Effect
Follow Ananya Panday's simple yet effective tips to enhance your makeup
Try it out
