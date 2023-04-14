APRIL 14, 2023
Makeup Tips For Flawless Photos
It fills in fine lines and fades imperfections that the camera lens can often magnify
Always start with primer
If you stop your foundation at your jawline, your face/neck color difference could be noticeable in photos
Mind your neck
Mix under-eye concealer with a bit of foundation before applying. This helps prevent skin-brightening concealer from popping out and looking too white when a flash hits
Avoid reverse raccoon eyes
Dust a sheer bronzer just around the perimeter to flatteringly shape your face and take the focus off your forehead
Frame your face
Get some powder
If you always have major T-zone shine and regular powder doesn't cut it, try a blotting powder
Brows bring out your bone structure in photos, so subtly sketch them in with a bit of pencil
Reinforce your brows
Even if you usually use pencil, liquid will define your eyes more for photos and can still look natural; just trace a thin line extra-close to your lashes
Upgrade to liquid liner
Don't be scared to go a bit brighter, just be sure to blend around the edges, and choose blush that has gleam but not noticeable sparkles
Brighten your blush
Even if you hate the stuff, try using it just on your upper V and outer corners
Dabble in lip liner
Try following these tips and feel pretty while clicking your best snap
Feel pretty
