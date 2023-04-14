Heading 3

APRIL 14, 2023

Makeup Tips For Flawless Photos 

Source: Pexels 

It fills in fine lines and fades imperfections that the camera lens can often magnify

Always start with primer 

Source: Pexels 

If you stop your foundation at your jawline, your face/neck color difference could be noticeable in photos

Mind your neck

Mix under-eye concealer with a bit of foundation before applying. This helps prevent skin-brightening concealer from popping out and looking too white when a flash hits

Source: Pexels 

Avoid reverse raccoon eyes 

Dust a sheer bronzer just around the perimeter to flatteringly shape your face and take the focus off your forehead

Source: Pexels 

Frame your face 

Source: Pexels 

Get some powder 

If you always have major T-zone shine and regular powder doesn't cut it, try a blotting powder

Brows bring out your bone structure in photos, so subtly sketch them in with a bit of pencil

Source: Pexels 

Reinforce your brows 

Even if you usually use pencil, liquid will define your eyes more for photos and can still look natural; just trace a thin line extra-close to your lashes

Source: Pexels 

Upgrade to liquid liner 

Don't be scared to go a bit brighter, just be sure to blend around the edges, and choose blush that has gleam but not noticeable sparkles

Source: Pexels 

Brighten your blush 

Even if you hate the stuff, try using it just on your upper V and outer corners

Source: Pexels 

Dabble in lip liner 

Try following these tips and feel pretty while clicking your best snap 

Source: Pexels 

Feel pretty 

