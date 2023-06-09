Heading 3

Hitarthi Shah

Lifestyle

JUNE 11, 2023

Makeup tips for oily skin

Switch to water based serums which help in hydrating the skin. Ensure regular application of hyaluronic acid / hydrating serum

Hydration

There is no specific brand for oily skin products. Currently all brands cater to the same needs so there is no confusion in buying products

Brand Product 

Primer is essential

Don't miss applying primer while doing your makeup as  it keeps the makeup intact and avoids getting it melted

Use makeup proof mascara and other products to avoid it getting smudged and ensure it is long-lasting

Waterproof kit

Opt for a powder foundation which gives you matte finish and is suitable for oily skin

Avoid liquid foundation

No heavy products

Use lightweight products and serums to avoid clogging of the skin pores

Opt for toner containing witch hazel or use natural toner like rose water to keep skin hydrated

Toner

Intact your makeup lastly by applying setting spray which would help maintaining it for a long time. 

Reduce smudging

Use a blending sponge to dab on your face instead of fingers

Blending Sponge

Lastly avoid using heavy makeup in summers as many layers on skin block the pores and melt on your skin

Avoid heavy makeup

