Hitarthi Shah
Lifestyle
JUNE 11, 2023
Makeup tips for oily skin
Switch to water based serums which help in hydrating the skin. Ensure regular application of hyaluronic acid / hydrating serum
Hydration
There is no specific brand for oily skin products. Currently all brands cater to the same needs so there is no confusion in buying products
Brand Product
Primer is essential
Don't miss applying primer while doing your makeup as it keeps the makeup intact and avoids getting it melted
Use makeup proof mascara and other products to avoid it getting smudged and ensure it is long-lasting
Waterproof kit
Opt for a powder foundation which gives you matte finish and is suitable for oily skin
Avoid liquid foundation
No heavy products
Use lightweight products and serums to avoid clogging of the skin pores
Opt for toner containing witch hazel or use natural toner like rose water to keep skin hydrated
Toner
Intact your makeup lastly by applying setting spray which would help maintaining it for a long time.
Reduce smudging
Use a blending sponge to dab on your face instead of fingers
Blending Sponge
Lastly avoid using heavy makeup in summers as many layers on skin block the pores and melt on your skin
Avoid heavy makeup
