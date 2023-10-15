Heading 3
Making a lasting first impression
Dress appropriately as it speaks a lot about you
Dress to impress
Image Source: Pexels
Give your silent introduction by standing straight, making eye contact and using friendly gestures
Body language
Image Source: Pexels
Believe in yourself and see everyone believing in you
Confidence
Image Source: Pexels
Show a sign of friendliness with your beautiful smile
Smile
Image Source: Pexels
Form a long bond by showing your interest in listening to others
Active listening
Image Source: Pexels
Don’t get influenced by the outside world Be yourself and spread your inner magic
Be yourself
Image Source: Pexels
Wherever you go respect others’ time and see how your time is being respected
Be punctual
Image Source: Pexels
No matter who you are meeting be well-informed about the topic or situation that makes you well-prepared
Well informed
Image Source: Pexels
The overlooked aspect of creating lasting impression is being polite with everyone
Show respect
Image Source: Pexels
Show your care for the person by ending the conversation with a thoughtful message
Show care
Image Source: Pexels
