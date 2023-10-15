Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle

Making a lasting first impression

Dress appropriately as it speaks a lot about you

Dress to impress

Image Source: Pexels 

Give your silent introduction by standing straight, making eye contact and using friendly gestures

Body language

Image Source: Pexels 

Believe in yourself and see everyone believing in you

Confidence

Image Source: Pexels 

Show a sign of friendliness with your beautiful smile

Smile

Image Source: Pexels 

Form a long  bond by showing your interest in listening to others

Active listening

Image Source: Pexels 

Don’t get influenced by the outside world Be yourself and spread your inner magic

Be yourself

Image Source: Pexels 

Wherever you go respect others’ time and see how your time is being respected

 Be punctual

Image Source: Pexels 

No matter who you are meeting be well-informed about the topic or situation that makes you well-prepared

Well informed

Image Source: Pexels 

The overlooked aspect of creating lasting impression is being polite with everyone

Show respect

Image Source: Pexels 

Show your care for the person by ending the conversation with a thoughtful message 

Show care

Image Source: Pexels 

