Heading 3
Hitarthi Shah
Lifestyle
JUly 12, 2023
Malai face packs for glowing skin
Malai /fresh cream is a thick layer that forms over milk usually used for face packs
Malai
Image: Pexels
Malai is highly nourishing and useful to avoid dry skin
Image: Pexels
Take some mashed banana and add malai to make a paste. Apply for 15 mins and rinse it off
Banana
Image: Pexels
Mix oatmeal powder with malai and apply for 10 min and rinse it off
Oatmeal
Image: Pexels
Besan
Image: Pexels
Mix 1 tbsp besan/gram flour and malai. Apply for 10 mins and rinse it off
Image: Pexels
Honey
Mix honey and malai thoroughly and keep it on for 15 mins and rinse it off
Mix aloe vera gel with fresh cream and apply for 15 mins and rinse it off
Aloe vera
Image: Pexels
You can add kesar to malai and apply the paste for 20 mins and later rinse it off
Image: Pexels
Saffron
Turmeric
Image: Pexels
Mix 2 tbsp malai with a pinch of turmeric and apply on the face for 10 mins before rinsing it off
Image: Pexels
Take malai and add some lemon juice to form a paste and apply for 10 mins and rinse it off
Lemon
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.