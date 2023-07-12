Heading 3

Hitarthi Shah

Lifestyle

JUly 12, 2023

Malai face packs for glowing skin

Malai /fresh cream is a thick layer that forms over milk usually used for face packs

Malai

Image: Pexels

Malai is highly nourishing and useful to avoid dry skin

Image: Pexels


Benefits

Take some mashed banana and add malai to make a paste. Apply for 15 mins and rinse it off

Banana

Image: Pexels

Mix oatmeal powder with malai and apply for 10 min and rinse it off

Oatmeal

Image: Pexels

Besan

Image: Pexels

Mix 1 tbsp besan/gram flour and malai. Apply for 10 mins and rinse it off

Image: Pexels

Honey

Mix honey and malai thoroughly and keep it on for 15 mins and rinse it off

Mix aloe vera gel with fresh cream and apply for 15 mins and rinse it off

Aloe vera

Image: Pexels

You can add kesar to malai and apply the paste for 20 mins and later rinse it off

Image: Pexels

Saffron

Turmeric

Image: Pexels

Mix 2 tbsp malai with a pinch of turmeric and apply on the face for 10 mins before rinsing it off

Image: Pexels

Take malai and add some lemon juice to form a paste and apply for 10 mins and rinse it off

Lemon 

