Sanjukta Choudhury
Lifestyle
may 28, 2024
Malai Kulfi Recipe
Discover the authentic taste of Malai Kulfi, a creamy and rich Indian frozen dessert. Perfect for beating the heat!
Malai Kulfi
Image: Freepik
- 1 liter whole milk
- 1/2 cup sugar
- 1/4 cup condensed milk
- 1/4 cup milk powder
- 1/4 teaspoon cardamom powder
- 2 tablespoons chopped nuts
- A few saffron strands (optional)
Ingredients
Image: Freepik
Pour 1 liter of whole milk into a heavy-bottomed pan. Boil on medium heat, stirring frequently to prevent burning
Boil the Milk
Image: Freepik
Keep boiling the milk until it reduces to half its original volume. Stir continuously to avoid sticking
Reduce the Milk
Image: Freepik
Add 1/4 cup condensed milk and 1/4 cup milk powder to the reduced milk. Mix well to combine
Add Condensed Milk and Milk Powder
Image: Freepik
Add 1/2 cup sugar, 1/4 teaspoon cardamom powder, and a few saffron strands (if using). Stir until sugar dissolves completely
Sweeten and Flavor
Image: Freepik
Continue to cook the mixture on low heat until it reaches a thick, creamy consistency. This should take about 10-15 minutes
Thicken the Mixture
Image: Freepik
Stir in 2 tablespoons of chopped nuts. Mix well and turn off the heat. Let the mixture cool down to room temperature
Add Nuts
Image: Freepik
Pour the cooled mixture into kulfi molds or small cups. Insert sticks and freeze for at least 6-8 hours or overnight
Freeze the Kulfi
Image: Freepik
Once frozen, demold the kulfi by running warm water over the molds for a few seconds. Serve immediately and enjoy your homemade Malai Kulfi!
Serve and Enjoy
Image: Freepik
