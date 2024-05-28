Heading 3

Sanjukta Choudhury

 Lifestyle

may 28, 2024

Malai Kulfi Recipe

Discover the authentic taste of Malai Kulfi, a creamy and rich Indian frozen dessert. Perfect for beating the heat!

Malai Kulfi

 Image: Freepik

- 1 liter whole milk 
 - 1/2 cup sugar
  - 1/4 cup condensed milk 
 - 1/4 cup milk powder
  - 1/4 teaspoon cardamom powder
  - 2 tablespoons chopped nuts 
- A few saffron strands (optional) 

 Ingredients

 Image: Freepik

 Pour 1 liter of whole milk into a heavy-bottomed pan. Boil on medium heat, stirring frequently to prevent burning

 Boil the Milk

 Image: Freepik

Keep boiling the milk until it reduces to half its original volume. Stir continuously to avoid sticking

Reduce the Milk

 Image: Freepik

 Add 1/4 cup condensed milk and 1/4 cup milk powder to the reduced milk. Mix well to combine

Add Condensed Milk and Milk Powder

 Image: Freepik

Add 1/2 cup sugar, 1/4 teaspoon cardamom powder, and a few saffron strands (if using). Stir until sugar dissolves completely

 Sweeten and Flavor

 Image: Freepik

Continue to cook the mixture on low heat until it reaches a thick, creamy consistency. This should take about 10-15 minutes

Thicken the Mixture

 Image: Freepik

Stir in 2 tablespoons of chopped nuts. Mix well and turn off the heat. Let the mixture cool down to room temperature

Add Nuts

 Image: Freepik

Pour the cooled mixture into kulfi molds or small cups. Insert sticks and freeze for at least 6-8 hours or overnight

 Freeze the Kulfi

 Image: Freepik

Once frozen, demold the kulfi by running warm water over the molds for a few seconds. Serve immediately and enjoy your homemade Malai Kulfi!

 Serve and Enjoy

 Image: Freepik

