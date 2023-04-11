Heading 3

Sugandha Srivastava

Lifestyle

APRIL 11, 2023

Malaika Arora's Viral Facemask

Source: Malaika Arora Instagram

Maliaka Arora describes herself as a wanderer in the world of fitness, fashion & food. The actress has always been able to influence her audience with her lifestyle videos. Let’s take a glimpse at her skincare routine

Malaika Arora

Source: Malaika Arora Instagram

For Malaika Arora the notions of beauty and wellness are about both, inner and outer care. So it comes as no surprise that the actor and mother, is an advocate of at-home skincare and wellness remedies

Advocate for inner and outer beauty

She uses cinnamon powder to clear her skin. Cinnamon is a popular ingredient known for its skincare benefits from helping reduce acne to gently exfoliating dead skin cells. However, cinnamon should be used with caution as it may cause irritation on certain skin types, so take a patch test before you begin

Source: Malaika Arora Instagram

Star Ingredient

Malaika Arora recently posted a secret of her ever glowing face and radiant skin. Take a look at this 3-ingredient face mask and try it for sure

Source: Malaika Arora Instagram

Viral DIY Facemask

Source: Malaika Arora Instagram

First Ingredient

Cinnamon. Take one teaspoon of cinnamon powder in a container of your choice

Honey. Add half a tablespoon of honey into the powder and create a paste thick enough to stay on skin when applied

Source: Malaika Arora Instagram

Second Ingredient

Lime Juice. Add lime juice, it helps in anti-bacterial properties and enhances the complexion of the skin

Source: Malaika Arora Instagram

Third Ingredient

Mix all three ingredients in the container and let it sit for 2 minutes before applying it on your skin. This helps in making the ingredients activate their beneficial properties in the mix

Source: Malaika Arora Instagram

Method

Apply the face mask and let it sit for 15 to 20 minutes before scrubbing it off with a gentle towel. Wash your face with water and see instant glow on your skin

Source: Malaika Arora Instagram

Time

Try this homemade DIY mask to get a radiant glow like Malaika Arora and ensure to add it in your skincare routine once a week

Source: Malaika Arora Instagram

Glow Like A Star

