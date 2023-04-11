APRIL 11, 2023

Maliaka Arora describes herself as a wanderer in the world of fitness, fashion & food. The actress has always been able to influence her audience with her lifestyle videos. Let’s take a glimpse at her skincare routine
Malaika Arora
Source: Malaika Arora Instagram
For Malaika Arora the notions of beauty and wellness are about both, inner and outer care. So it comes as no surprise that the actor and mother, is an advocate of at-home skincare and wellness remedies
Advocate for inner and outer beauty
She uses cinnamon powder to clear her skin. Cinnamon is a popular ingredient known for its skincare benefits from helping reduce acne to gently exfoliating dead skin cells. However, cinnamon should be used with caution as it may cause irritation on certain skin types, so take a patch test before you begin
Source: Malaika Arora Instagram
Star Ingredient
Malaika Arora recently posted a secret of her ever glowing face and radiant skin. Take a look at this 3-ingredient face mask and try it for sure
Source: Malaika Arora Instagram
Viral DIY Facemask
Source: Malaika Arora Instagram
First Ingredient
Cinnamon. Take one teaspoon of cinnamon powder in a container of your choice
Honey. Add half a tablespoon of honey into the powder and create a paste thick enough to stay on skin when applied
Source: Malaika Arora Instagram
Second Ingredient
Lime Juice. Add lime juice, it helps in anti-bacterial properties and enhances the complexion of the skin
Source: Malaika Arora Instagram
Third Ingredient
Mix all three ingredients in the container and let it sit for 2 minutes before applying it on your skin. This helps in making the ingredients activate their beneficial properties in the mix
Source: Malaika Arora Instagram
Method
Apply the face mask and let it sit for 15 to 20 minutes before scrubbing it off with a gentle towel. Wash your face with water and see instant glow on your skin
Source: Malaika Arora Instagram
Time
Try this homemade DIY mask to get a radiant glow like Malaika Arora and ensure to add it in your skincare routine once a week