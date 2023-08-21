Heading 3

Malaika Arora's fitness regime 

Malaika Arora is touted as one of the fittest celebs in the entertainment industry

Malaika's Fitness 

Malaika avoids breakfast and begins her day with a substantial quantity of liquids, such as warm water, ghee, or coconut oil

Skip 

Her last meal is around 7-8 pm. So, she fasts for about 16 to 18 hours

Intermittent fasting

Malaika enjoys carbohydrate and fat-rich foods for lunch

Lunch

Dinner

Malaika takes her dinner between 7-8 pm and she prefers eating home-cooked meals

Yoga

She practises yoga every day, which keeps her healthy from the inside out and gives her a natural glow

Malaika keeps a handful of almonds with her as a travel snack and eats them on the go

Almonds

For ten days, she follows a regime detox diet and eats her last meal at 7:30 pm. It consists of a soup bowl, salad, and grilled salmon with steamed veggies

Detox meals

Gym freak

She is a gym freak who goes to the gym on a daily basis. Her incredible physique is a result of her rigorous workout regimen

Malaika consumes omega-3-rich foods since omega-3 reduces wrinkles, radiates skin and improves skin quality

Omega 3 rich diet

