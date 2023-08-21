Heading 3
Jiya Surana
AUGUST 21, 2023
Malaika Arora's fitness regime
Malaika Arora is touted as one of the fittest celebs in the entertainment industry
Malaika avoids breakfast and begins her day with a substantial quantity of liquids, such as warm water, ghee, or coconut oil
Her last meal is around 7-8 pm. So, she fasts for about 16 to 18 hours
Intermittent fasting
Malaika enjoys carbohydrate and fat-rich foods for lunch
Lunch
Dinner
Malaika takes her dinner between 7-8 pm and she prefers eating home-cooked meals
Yoga
She practises yoga every day, which keeps her healthy from the inside out and gives her a natural glow
Malaika keeps a handful of almonds with her as a travel snack and eats them on the go
Almonds
For ten days, she follows a regime detox diet and eats her last meal at 7:30 pm. It consists of a soup bowl, salad, and grilled salmon with steamed veggies
Detox meals
Gym freak
She is a gym freak who goes to the gym on a daily basis. Her incredible physique is a result of her rigorous workout regimen
Malaika consumes omega-3-rich foods since omega-3 reduces wrinkles, radiates skin and improves skin quality
Omega 3 rich diet
