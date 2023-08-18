Heading 3
Jiya Surana
Lifestyle
AUGUST 18, 2023
Malaika Arora’s healthy drinks
Image : Malaika Arora's Instagram
Malaika Arora has always been a fitness enthusiast and is adamant of her healthy lifestyle choices
Malaika Arora
The diva has strict diet and workout routine to keep her maintained
Image : Malaika Arora's Instagram
Fitness
The healthy drink consists of jeera, saunf and ajwain is good for digestion
Image : Maneka Harisinghani’s Instagram
Cumin water
Soak all the seeds overnight for 6-7 hours before consuming
Image : Maneka Harisinghani’s Instagram
Process
Ginger water
Image : Maneka Harisinghani’s Instagram
The actor makes a drink consisting ginger, honey and lemon
Image : Maneka Harisinghani’s Instagram
Powerhouse
The drink is powerhouse of nutrients as ginger is a natural medicine
Nimbu Paani as famously called has various benefits and should be consumed
Lemon water
Image : Malaika Arora’s Instagram
The drink is made by adding lemon slices to water with some added sugar and masala
Process
Image : Maneka Harisinghani’s Instagram
Benefits
Image : Maneka Harisinghani’s Instagram
The drink is rich in antioxidants, flavorful and good during summers
Image : Malaika Arora’s Instagram
Malaika was last seen in the song Aap Jaisa Koi for the film An Action Hero
Work-front
Image : Malaika Arora’s Instagram
Malaika Arora's Instagram
information source
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.