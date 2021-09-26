sept 26, 2021
Malavika Mohanan is a big travel junkie
Gorgeous actress Malavika Mohanan has become a sensational star with her stunning travel photos on Instagram
From mountains to beaches, looks like there ain’t a place on earth the diva hasn’t marked her footprint on
She captioned this pretty picture as, “I’ve experienced my most thrilling moments of riding in surreal and stunning landscapes of Ladakh”
The Master star’s serene look by the beach has our hearts
She virtually transported us to her peaceful and green vacation abode with this picture
Vacation is not just about relaxing and chilling for Malavika. She likes to explore the unexplored and take the adventurous route forward
While we don’t know where she went, it looks like she had the best time of her life tuning in with nature
Her beautiful picture amidst an aesthetic background made us want to pack our bags and plan a vacation right away
Her refreshing look in a sensuous bikini stole our hearts in one go!
Indeed, Malavika Mohanan is a travel junkie, who likes to explore the road not taken!
For more updates,
follow Pinkvilla