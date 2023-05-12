MAY 12, 2023

Heading 3

Mango recipes for summer

Image : Pexels

Blend together fresh mangoes, yoghurt and a little bit of honey for a delicious and refreshing smoothie

Mango Smoothie

Dice up fresh mangoes, red onion, jalapeno, and cilantro, and mix together with lime juice for a zesty and flavorful salsa. Serve with tortilla chips or on top of grilled fish or chicken

Image : Pexels

Mango Salsa

Blend together fresh mangoes, yoghurt, milk, and a little bit of sugar for a traditional Indian drink that's perfect for a hot day

Image : Pexels

Mango Lassi

Image : Pexels

Mango Sorbet

Puree fresh mangoes with sugar and lemon juice, and freeze the mixture for a refreshing and healthy dessert

Cook sticky rice and top with fresh mangoes, coconut milk, and a sprinkle of sesame seeds for a sweet and savoury dessert

Image : Pexels

Mango Sticky Rice

Slice up fresh mangoes and avocados, and mix together with lime juice, olive oil, and salt for a colorful and healthy salad

Image : Pexels

Mango and Avocado Salad

Cook diced mangoes with ginger, garlic, vinegar, and spices for a sweet and tangy condiment that's perfect for grilled meats or a dip

Image : Pexels

Mango Chutney

Mix together fresh mangoes, black beans, red onion, and cilantro with lime juice and olive oil for a flavorful and healthy salad

Image : Pexels

Mango and Black Bean Salad

Brush fresh mango slices with honey and grill until caramelised for a sweet and smoky side dish or dessert

Image : Pexels

Grilled Mango

Cook rice pudding and mix in diced mangoes, coconut milk, and a little bit of sugar for a tropical twist on a classic dessert 

Image : Pexels

Mango Coconut Rice Pudding

