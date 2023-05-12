MAY 12, 2023
Mango recipes for summer
Blend together fresh mangoes, yoghurt and a little bit of honey for a delicious and refreshing smoothie
Mango Smoothie
Dice up fresh mangoes, red onion, jalapeno, and cilantro, and mix together with lime juice for a zesty and flavorful salsa. Serve with tortilla chips or on top of grilled fish or chicken
Mango Salsa
Blend together fresh mangoes, yoghurt, milk, and a little bit of sugar for a traditional Indian drink that's perfect for a hot day
Mango Lassi
Mango Sorbet
Puree fresh mangoes with sugar and lemon juice, and freeze the mixture for a refreshing and healthy dessert
Cook sticky rice and top with fresh mangoes, coconut milk, and a sprinkle of sesame seeds for a sweet and savoury dessert
Mango Sticky Rice
Slice up fresh mangoes and avocados, and mix together with lime juice, olive oil, and salt for a colorful and healthy salad
Mango and Avocado Salad
Cook diced mangoes with ginger, garlic, vinegar, and spices for a sweet and tangy condiment that's perfect for grilled meats or a dip
Mango Chutney
Mix together fresh mangoes, black beans, red onion, and cilantro with lime juice and olive oil for a flavorful and healthy salad
Mango and Black Bean Salad
Brush fresh mango slices with honey and grill until caramelised for a sweet and smoky side dish or dessert
Grilled Mango
Cook rice pudding and mix in diced mangoes, coconut milk, and a little bit of sugar for a tropical twist on a classic dessert
Mango Coconut Rice Pudding
