Maniesh Paul’s fitness tips

Paul is a man of talent! He is a renowned anchor, model, television presenter, and Bollywood actor

Maniesh Paul

Image: Maniesh Paul’s Instagram

He started his career as an RJ before trying his hand at acting. Later, he made a name in the world of stand-up comedy and hosting

Image: Maniesh Paul’s Instagram

Career

His recent fitness transformation has created a buzz. Know some fitness tips that worked for him 

Transformation

Image: Maniesh Paul’s Instagram

His transformation was for his role in the web series Rafuchakkar

Rafuchakkar

Image: Maniesh Paul’s Instagram

Goal

Image: Maniesh Paul’s Instagram

A goal for such transformation is pivotal! But it is crucial to set realistic goals and not over-exert the body

Image: Maniesh Paul’s Instagram

Nutrition

Balanced nutrition and hydration is the key to achieving any fitness goal, be it weight loss or weight gain. Calorie intake goes hand-in-hand with nutrition

It is essential to incorporate physical exercise into your daily routine. Strength training and cardio exercises aided Paul with weight loss

Exercise

Image: Maniesh Paul’s Instagram

Progress

Image: Maniesh Paul’s Instagram

To understand fitness better, it is important to constantly monitor the progress and make modifications accordingly

Image: Maniesh Paul’s Instagram

Sustainable progress requires patience. To gain or lose weight healthily, gradual changes are needed

Patience

Image: Maniesh Paul’s Instagram

Physical and mental health are co-dependent! In the journey of physical transformation, do not neglect your mental health

Mental Health

