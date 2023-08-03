Heading 3
Shruti Mehta
AUGUST 03, 2023
Maniesh Paul’s fitness tips
Paul is a man of talent! He is a renowned anchor, model, television presenter, and Bollywood actor
Maniesh Paul
Image: Maniesh Paul’s Instagram
He started his career as an RJ before trying his hand at acting. Later, he made a name in the world of stand-up comedy and hosting
Image: Maniesh Paul’s Instagram
Career
His recent fitness transformation has created a buzz. Know some fitness tips that worked for him
Transformation
Image: Maniesh Paul’s Instagram
His transformation was for his role in the web series Rafuchakkar
Rafuchakkar
Image: Maniesh Paul’s Instagram
Goal
Image: Maniesh Paul’s Instagram
A goal for such transformation is pivotal! But it is crucial to set realistic goals and not over-exert the body
Image: Maniesh Paul’s Instagram
Nutrition
Balanced nutrition and hydration is the key to achieving any fitness goal, be it weight loss or weight gain. Calorie intake goes hand-in-hand with nutrition
It is essential to incorporate physical exercise into your daily routine. Strength training and cardio exercises aided Paul with weight loss
Exercise
Image: Maniesh Paul’s Instagram
Progress
Image: Maniesh Paul’s Instagram
To understand fitness better, it is important to constantly monitor the progress and make modifications accordingly
Image: Maniesh Paul’s Instagram
Sustainable progress requires patience. To gain or lose weight healthily, gradual changes are needed
Patience
Image: Maniesh Paul’s Instagram
Physical and mental health are co-dependent! In the journey of physical transformation, do not neglect your mental health
Mental Health
