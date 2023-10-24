Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle

OCTOBER 24, 2023

Manipulation techniques

Manipulate people with emotions and guide them in a way that benefits you

Emotions

Image Source: pexels

Open up about yourself and share something personal that will make them trust you

Gain trust

Image Source: pexels

No matter you’re a good person or a negative person, put a smile on so that people like you

 Make them like you

Image Source: pexels

Try to read the body language as most things are depressed from non-verbal communication

Understand body language

Image Source: pexels

The oldest and effective way to manipulate is take a person on a guilt trip, this works with people who easily feel guilty

Guilt trip

Image Source: pexels

Play the victim card but make sure you don’t use that regularly as people easily get tired with victim behavior

Victim card

Image Source: pexels

Use your cute face to make someone do what you want and make the best of it

Use the best of you

Image Source: pexels

If you want to get someone what you want bribe them emotionally, mentally, or materially

Bribe

Image Source: pexels

If a person i about to give what you want give them emotional support and a boost that encourages them not to give up

Emotional support

Image Source: pexels

Once you get caught stay calm and control the situation without getting caught

Don’t react manipulatively

Image Source: pexels

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here